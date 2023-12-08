Matcha vs Green Tea: Which is more beneficial for health?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know whether matcha is beneficial for health or green tea.

In today's health-conscious world, there has been a growing interest in traditional drinks like matcha and green tea. Both of these beverages have gained popularity for their numerous health benefits, but which one is truly superior? In this article, we will be exploring the differences between matcha and green tea and determining which one is more beneficial for our overall health.

Let's start with the basics - what exactly are matcha and green tea? Matcha is a type of green tea that is made from finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves. It has been a part of Japanese culture for centuries and is known for its vibrant green colour and earthy flavour. On the other hand, green tea is made from the same type of tea leaves, but they are not ground into a fine powder. Instead, they are steeped in hot water, giving it a lighter colour and a more subtle taste.

Now, let's dive into the health benefits of both these drinks:

Antioxidant Powerhouse: Both matcha and green tea are rich in antioxidants, which are compounds that help protect our cells from damage caused by harmful molecules called free radicals. However, matcha has significantly higher levels of antioxidants than regular green tea. This is because, during the production of matcha, the leaves are shade-grown, which increases their chlorophyll content and boosts the production of antioxidants.

Boosts Metabolism: Both matcha and green tea contain caffeine, which is known to increase metabolism and help burn fat. However, matcha contains almost three times more caffeine than regular green tea, making it a better choice for those looking to boost their metabolism.

Provides Energy without Crash: While caffeine can provide an energy boost, it often comes with a crash once its effects wear off. With matcha, this is not the case. Matcha contains an amino acid called L-theanine, which works in synergy with caffeine to provide a sustained release of energy without causing a crash. This makes matcha a great alternative to coffee for those looking for a caffeine boost without the jitters and crashes.

Good for Heart Health: Both matcha and green tea have been linked to improved heart health. The antioxidants in these teas help reduce inflammation and protect against heart disease. Additionally, several studies have shown that regular consumption of green tea can lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels, which is crucial for maintaining a healthy heart.

Anti-Aging Properties: As mentioned earlier, both matcha and green tea are rich in antioxidants, which are known to slow down the ageing process. These free radicals not only cause cellular damage but can also contribute to the development of chronic diseases. Regular consumption of matcha and green tea can help fight off these harmful molecules, keeping us youthful and healthy.

Based on the above-mentioned health benefits, it may seem like matcha is the clear winner. However, keeping price, taste and everything in mind, it ultimately boils down to personal preference. If you are looking for a more potent source of antioxidants and energy without the crash, matcha may be the better option. But if you prefer a milder taste and are on a budget, green tea is still an excellent choice for overall health benefits.

