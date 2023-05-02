Manage high blood pressure with THIS potassium-rich fruit

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Manage high blood pressure with THIS fruit

Apricot in High BP: Are you a patient with high BP? So, you should include some foods in your lifestyle along with balancing stress, sleep and diet. Apricot is one such fruit. Yes, the consumption of apricots is beneficial for heart patients in many ways. It not only balances BP, but it is also helpful in improving the functioning of the heart. So, let us know the benefits of eating apricots in high BP.

Apricot benefits for high BP:

1. Apricots are rich in potassium

Potassium-rich apricots are actually known to reduce tension in blood vessels. They open your blood vessels and help improve blood circulation. Due to this, there is no pressure on the heart and BP remains balanced. Apart from this, its iron is helpful in increasing haemoglobin in the body, due to which blood is formed in the body and its circulation is better.

2. Apricots are rich in antioxidants

Apricots are also a good source of flavonoids and contain a variety of antioxidants that help reduce the risk of obesity, diabetes and heart disease. But, the special thing is that they reduce inflammation. Along with this, this fruit also controls the sodium level in the body, which keeps your heart healthy.

How to eat apricot?

If you are a patient of high BP, then you have to eat fresh apricots, whole. Because it contains the most antioxidants and flavonoids, which are beneficial in terms of health. But if you are not getting it, then soak dried apricots in water and eat them along with water on an empty stomach in the morning.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice).

Also read: How long afternoon naps can cause heart diseases: Things to keep in mind

Also read: World Asthma Day 2023: Is exercising with an asthma condition risky?

Latest Health News