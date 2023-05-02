How long afternoon naps can cause heart diseases: Things to keep in mind

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Long Afternoon are Harmful

After a long tiring day at work, we all just want to lay on our beds and go into a deep slumber. Especially on our days off, long afternoon naps sound extremely enticing. But do we know the terrible ill-effects they have on our bodies, and especially our hearts?

Afternoon naps are highly energising and a person can take a nap daily. Though they only benefit if they last from 30 to 45 minutes, and even prove to improve the heart health of people who gain insufficient sleep at night. Naps that last between 60 minutes to 180 minutes can have a horrific impact on our heart and blood pressure levels.

Have a look at some of the ill-effects of long afternoon naps, and how it negatively impacts our heart-

1. Leads to High Blood Pressure-

High-blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is directly related to taking long daytime naps. These naps contribute to higher risks of higher blood pressure levels and stroke. This directly affects the heart's longevity and its pumping capacity.

2. A Major Reason for Stroke-

Studies have proved that people who took long afternoon naps for the majority of their lives have a higher risk of suffering a stroke in their old age.

3. Causes Diabetes-

People who take naps for longer than 45 minutes have a higher chance of having diabetes. Diabetes doubles the risk of developing a heart disease.

A person can tackle this problem by reducing his/her daytime sleeping hours and taking sufficient amounts of sleep at night. A healthy sleeping routine can reduce the risks of such issues, and taking a nap of 30 to 40 minutes will definitely work wonders.

