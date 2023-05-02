World Asthma Day 2023: Is exercising with an asthma condition risky?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is exercising with an asthma condition risky?

World Asthma Day 2023: Asthma is a prevalent condition globally that can occur at any age. Many cases of asthma occur due to a family history of the disease and can therefore develop in children by the time they are 5 years old. According to the WHO, asthma impacted 262 million people globally in a single year and caused around 455,000 fatalities.

With these risks and challenges, the question of precautions and lifestyle restrictions comes up for patients with asthma. Patients are confused about whether they should spend less time outdoors or if they should avoid exercising to prevent asthma attacks.

Exercise can actually be greatly beneficial for asthma patients.

If a person experiences sudden constriction and narrowing of the airways, it could be due to an external trigger, such as allergens like dust, smoke, or pollen, causing bronchial hyperresponsiveness. This can cause sudden breathlessness, along with wheezing, coughing, and the formation of mucus in the lungs.

This risk is increased for people who have a genetic susceptibility to getting this response, as well as for people who have large occupational exposures to certain chemical fumes, dust, and smoke.

As in the cases of other critical diseases like diabetes and hypertension, we can also manage the condition of asthma by understanding the above-mentioned triggers and practising precautions. People with asthma can live regular lives with regular medication and the prevention of triggers.

By ensuring the above, there is no active risk for asthma patients wanting to do regular exercises. An active lifestyle will improve the strength of the lungs and help improve the physical activity and mental well-being of asthmatic people.

Exercise can also help in:

Improving lung function by strengthening muscles used for breathing

Reduce inflammation in the airways, in turn reducing flare-ups.

Build stamina and lung air capacity.

Improve the mental health and fitness levels of the body.

If a person is on regular medications for asthma with adequate control, exercise is basically beneficial; it will not precipitate or aggravate asthma symptoms. It is important to consult a doctor to understand which exercise and at what level of intensity would be better according to the patient’s condition

(This article is attributed to Dr. Piyush Goel, Consultant Pulmonology, Manipal Hospitals, Gurugram)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

