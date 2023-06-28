Kombucha to Yoghurt: 5 must-try fermented foods for a healthy gut

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 must-try fermented foods for a healthy gut

Nowadays, as people are more aware of the health benefits of probiotics; thus, fermented foods have become extremely popular. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria and fermented foods contain these live bacteria, making them a great way to increase your probiotic intake. But with so many different fermented foods to choose from, it can be hard to know which ones to try. And there are plenty of great fermented foods out there that can help promote digestive health and boost your gut bacteria levels. Here we have listed the five best fermented foods for a healthy gut, from kombucha to yoghurt.

Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented tea. It is made by fermenting tea and sugar with a culture of beneficial bacteria and yeast, which gives it its signature fizz. It is packed with probiotics and is rich in vitamins and minerals such as B vitamins, iron, and magnesium. It has a unique taste that many describe as tart and sweet at the same time, and it’s a great way to add some flavour to your drinks.

Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is another great fermented food for a healthy gut. It’s made by fermenting cabbage with salt and spices, and it has a tangy flavour that many people love. It contains beneficial lactic acid bacteria that help to promote digestive health and boost the immune system. Sauerkraut is also high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals like iron and calcium.

Kefir

Kefir has been around for centuries and it is a fermented milk. It’s made by fermenting cow’s milk or plant milk with kefir grains, which are composed of beneficial bacteria and yeasts. Kefir has a sour, tangy taste and is full of probiotics that help promote digestive health. It’s also rich in vitamins and minerals like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and B vitamins.

Kimchi

Kimchi is a spicy Korean side dish made from fermented cabbage, vegetables, and spices. It has a pungent flavour that some people love, but if the spice level is too much for you, you can always opt for a milder version. Kimchi is packed with beneficial lactic acid bacteria that help to promote digestive health and boost the immune system. Plus, it’s rich in vitamins A and C, as well as minerals like calcium and iron.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is one of the most popular fermented foods out there and for good reason! It’s made by fermenting milk with beneficial live bacteria such as Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilous. Yoghurt is full of probiotics that help to maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria and support digestive health. It’s also rich in calcium, protein, vitamins B2 and B12, and potassium.

Latest Health News