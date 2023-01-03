Know how Yoga can give you relief from joint pain this winter

As one ages, the chances of joint pains increases. A weak bone structure, lack of adequate physical exercises and lack of essential nutrients in the diet can contribute to and aggravate the situation further. While medication helps alleviate the pain, alternative time-tested methods like yoga can accelerate the process of eliminating the pain altogether. Joint pains and stiffness hinder their movement and interrupt all of their daily activities.
Here are 3 yoga poses to relieve joint and knee pain:
1. Veerabhadrasana
This pose strengthens the arms, shoulders, thighs and back muscles, all in one go. This pose is named after Veerabhadra, a fierce warrior, an incarnation of Lord Shiva.
Benefits
- Strengthens and tones the arms, legs and lower back.
- Improves balance in the body, helps increase stamina.
- Beneficial for those with sedentary or deskbound jobs.
- Extremely beneficial in case of frozen shoulders.
- Releases stress in the shoulders very effectively in a short span of time.
- Brings auspiciousness, courage, grace and peace.
2. Setu Bandhasana
The Bridge pose helps strengthen muscles in the knee joint and is also helpful for those suffering from osteoporosis. It also calms the brain and reduces anxiety and stress in the body.
Benefits
- Strengthens the back muscles
- Relieves the tired back instantaneously
- Gives a good stretch to the chest, neck and spine
- Calms the brain, reducing anxiety, stress and depression
- Opens up the lungs and reduces thyroid problems
- Helps improve digestion
- Helps relieve the symptoms of menopause and menstrual pain
- Helpful in asthma, high blood pressure, osteoporosis, and sinusitis
3. Dhanurasana - Bow pose
The Bow pose opens the shoulders and relieves them of ache. This yoga pose also adds flexibility to the back and relieves the body of stress and fatigue.
Benefits
- Strengthens the back and abdominal muscles
- Stimulates the reproductive organs
- Opens up the chest, neck, and shoulders
- Tones the leg and arm muscles
- Adds greater flexibility to the back
- Alleviates stress and fatigue
- Relieves menstrual discomfort and constipation
- Helps people with renal (kidney) disorders
Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.
