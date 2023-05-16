Kidney Health: Tests you should take and everything to know about them

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Kidneys play a crucial role to help our body function properly on a daily basis.

Your kidneys play a crucial role in keeping you alive, just like your brain and heart. These two fist-sized organs, located in your lower back, play a vital role in acting as filters by removing waste and extra fluids from the body. They also keep blood pressure under control. People are mostly interested in knowing their cholesterol and blood pressure numbers. However, they should also know about their kidney's status to see if their kidneys are healthy or if they have chronic kidney diseases (CKD).

Why is it important to know about kidney health?

If you are diagnosed with CKD, then it means that you have had a kidney problem for the past few months. CKD is a condition in which the kidneys are damaged and cannot filter blood the way they should. You might get chronic disease slowly and silently, without even knowing. People often learn about their condition only when their kidneys have failed and it's too late for preventive treatment.

What are the two tests to determine kidney function?

1. Urine test called ACR (Albumin to Creatinine Ratio):

ACR stands for albumin-to-creatinine ratio". It tests your urine for albumin, a type of protein. But it should be in the blood, not the urine. Having protein in your urine may mean that your kidneys are not filtering your blood well enough. Too much albumin in your urine is an early sign of kidney damage and can be a sign of early kidney disease. If your urine test comes back positive for protein, the test should be repeated to confirm the results. Three positive results over three months or more are a sign of kidney disease.

2. Blood test to estimate your GFR (glomerular filtration rate):

GFR is a measure of kidney function and can determine if you have kidney disease and what stage you're at. To find the GFR, healthcare professionals will test your blood for a waste product called creatinine, which comes from muscle tissue. When your kidneys are damaged, they have trouble removing creatinine from your blood. Testing for creatinine is only the first step. Next, your creatinine result is used in a math formula to find out your glomerular filtering rate.

The rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease takes a toll not only on patients but also on the entire healthcare system. CKD prevalence in the country is a rising burden on healthcare that needs to be tackled by making people aware and promoting screening to enable its identification or diagnosis at an early age.

