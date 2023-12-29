Kidney cancer: What causes it? Medical expert explains symptoms and risks involved

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Kidney cancer causes explained.

Kidney cancer, also known as renal cell carcinoma (RCC), is a type of cancer that originates in the kidneys, the vital organs responsible for filtering blood and eliminating waste products. Understanding how kidney cancer starts in the body is crucial for early detection, diagnosis, and effective treatment. In this article, we delve into the insights provided by medical experts to shed light on the initiation of kidney cancer.

According to Dr Prakash Chandra Shetty, Urologist, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, to comprehend the origin of kidney cancer, it's essential to grasp the basic anatomy and function of the kidneys. These bean-shaped organs on either side of the spine play a pivotal role in maintaining the body's fluid and electrolyte balance. The renal cells within the kidneys filter blood, remove waste products, and produce urine.

The Genesis of Kidney Cancer:

Kidney cancer usually starts in the lining of small tubes inside the kidneys. Most kidney cancers fall under a type called renal cell carcinoma. There are different kinds, like clear cell, papillary, and chromophobe. Figuring out exactly why kidney cancer happens is often complicated—it's a mix of things like genes you're born with and stuff in the environment around you.

Genetic Factors:

Your genes have a big part in causing kidney cancer. If someone in your family had it, you might be more likely to get it too. There are specific gene conditions, like von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) syndrome and hereditary papillary renal cell carcinoma, that make kidney cancer more likely. Changes in certain genes, like the VHL gene, can make it more possible for someone to get renal cell carcinoma.

Environmental Factors:

Besides genes, things around you can also make kidney cancer more likely. If you smoke, that's a big factor that increases the risk of kidney cancer. Other things in the environment, like being around certain chemicals and toxins such as asbestos and cadmium, can also make it more likely for someone to get renal cell carcinoma.

Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypertension:

If someone has had kidney problems for a long time (like chronic kidney disease) or has had high blood pressure for a while, they might have a higher chance of getting kidney cancer. Doctors are still studying exactly how these problems are connected to cancer, but they think that the ongoing inflammation and damage to the kidneys might be part of why cancer can start.

Inflammation and Immune System Dysfunction:

Chronic inflammation within the kidneys, often associated with conditions like nephritis, has been suggested as a potential factor in the initiation of kidney cancer. Additionally, dysfunction in the immune system may fail to recognize and eliminate abnormal cells, allowing them to increase and form tumours.

Kidney cancer starts in the cells of the kidneys and is affected by both genes and things in the environment. Scientists are still studying kidney cancer to figure out more about how it starts, so they can find better ways to treat and prevent it.

