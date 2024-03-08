Is it safe to delay your periods? Expert explains how to do it right

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Expert explains how to delay your periods in the right way.

Delaying your periods is a common practice among women who wish to postpone their menstrual cycle for various reasons. This can be beneficial for women who have important events or trips coming up, or those who experience severe discomfort during their periods. However, factors such as stress, illness, weight changes, and hormonal imbalances can cause irregularities in the menstrual cycle, leading to missed or delayed periods. The menstrual cycle is controlled by hormones that regulate ovulation and the shedding of the uterine lining.

Medical Reasons for Delaying Periods:

According to Dr Ashwin Shetty, Consultant, Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Urogynaecologist, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, some women may need to delay their periods for medical reasons, such as managing heavy or painful periods, or synchronising their menstrual cycles with medical treatments. In such cases, it's important to consult with a healthcare provider to determine the safest method for delaying periods.

Methods for Delaying Periods:

Hormonal Birth Control: One common method for delaying periods is using hormonal birth control pills. These pills contain synthetic versions of the hormones estrogen and progesterone, which can regulate the menstrual cycle. By taking the active pills continuously (skipping the placebo pills), you can delay your period until you're ready to have it.

Progestin-Only Pills: Another option is progestin-only pills, which can also be used to delay periods. These pills are taken daily without a break, and you may experience irregular bleeding or spotting while using them.

Natural Remedies including dietary are not scientifically proven and may not be effective for everyone.

Potential Side Effects and Risks:

While delaying your period is generally safe for most women, it can lead to hormonal imbalances and side effects such as irregular bleeding, mood swings, or headaches, Likelihood of serious side effects though is rare. It's essential however to discuss your options with a healthcare provider to determine the best method for you.

ALSO READ: International Women's Day 2024: Know about the various tests performed before undergoing IVF