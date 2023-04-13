Intermittent fasting: Foods you should eat when following this diet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Intermittent fasting: Here are some foods to eat

Intermittent fasting (IF) is becoming increasingly popular in the world of dieting due to its potential benefits for weight loss and blood sugar regulation. While there are restrictions on when you can eat, there are no hard and fast rules on what you can eat. However, it's important to make healthy food choices to support your body during fasting periods.

Here is a list of some of the best foods to eat when fasting intermittently:

Avocados

Avocados, despite being a high-calorie fruit, are ideal for weight loss due to their high unsaturated fat content. According to research from 2017, unsaturated fats help keep the body full, even when it doesn't feel full, by prolonging the signals that indicate satiety. This can prevent the body from going into emergency starvation mode, even if hunger pangs arise during a fasting period.

Cruciferous veggies

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, brussels sprouts, and cauliflower are excellent choices for those practising intermittent fasting. These veggies are packed with fibre, which aids in digestion and keeps the gut healthy. Additionally, fibre can help curb hunger pangs, making it easier to stick to a fasting schedule. Moreover, these vegetables have been linked to a reduced risk of cancer, making them an excellent addition to any diet.

Beans and legumes

Beans and legumes are some of the best foods to consume during intermittent fasting. Adding low-calorie carbs like beans and legumes to your eating plan can keep you energized during your fasting hours.

Additionally, research indicates that foods such as black beans, chickpeas, lentils, and peas may aid in decreasing body weight, even without calorie restriction. So, including these foods in your intermittent fasting diet can be a healthy and beneficial choice.

While there is still ongoing research to fully understand its potential benefits, many people have reported positive outcomes from implementing this eating pattern. It is important to remember that proper nutrition and a balanced diet is still necessary during eating periods, and that any significant changes to one’s diet should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

