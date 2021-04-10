Is tooth decay troubling you? Get rid of toothache, cavities with these home remedies

Image Source : FREEPIK Get rid of toothache, cavities with these home remedies

Sweets, junk food, soft drinks and artificial sweeteners may taste heavenly, they damage the teeth in an unrepairable way. While these can be consumed occasionally, excessive consumption of these things and poor teeth cleaning results in tooth decay which is also called a cavity. Untreated cavities can cause toothache, infection and tooth loss. When you eat sugary food, the bacteria or plaque on the surface of the teeth (called enamel) creates acid out of the sugar which harms the teeth. There is no denying that treating these rotten teeth burn a hole in the pockets. Endless appointments to the dentist and costly procedures become the only option if the situation is not taken care of in time.

If you have just started having the problem of tooth decay or cavity, then get rid of it by adopting some home remedies.

Home remedies for tooth decay

Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that help keep the teeth healthy. To get rid of tooth decay, doing gargles using aloe vera juice daily helps. After doing it 4-5 times, rinse your mouth with clean water and you are good to go.

Clove

Clove is very effective in relieving the problem of tooth decay. It has anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and antiseptic properties which are also beneficial in reducing the pain in the teeth. To get rid of tooth decay, apply a small amount of clove oil to the affected area or put 2-3 drops in the same place.

Neem

Neem has antibacterial properties that prevent plaque formation in teeth. Use Neem oil to get rid of toothache or decay. Apart from this, you can clean teeth by brushing teeth using a neem stem.

Salt

Salt water can also be very effective in getting rid of tooth decay. For this, mix a little salt in lukewarm water and gargle with it.

Consume Vitamin D

Lack of Vitamin D in the body also results in tooth decay. Vitamin D helps calcium and phosphate to get absorbed from the food you eat. Consuming food items like curd, yogurt, dairy products like milk help in treating vitamin D deficiency. Sunlight is also a good source of vitamin D.

Oil Pulling

Oil Pulling is a morning ritual that every individual should follow. It includes swishing around an oil like coconut or sesame in your mouth for 15-20 minutes and then spit it out. This method removes toxins from your mouth that can damage the enamel and form a cavity.

If you do not start taking care of your teeth early, it will result in tooth fall at a later stage. While these home remedies help keep the teeth healthy, it does not remove existing cavities. So consult a dentist if you are facing trouble with existing cavities and decay.