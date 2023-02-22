Holiday Heart Syndrome; Symptoms and treatment you should know about

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Holiday Heart Syndrome; What is it’s symptoms and treatment

Holiday heart syndrome is a condition characterized by atrial fibrillation (AFib) or an irregular heartbeat, which is linked to excessive alcohol consumption During the holiday season. While this condition can occur at any time, it is particularly prevalent during the end-of-year holiday season when there are increased opportunities for festive drinking. Individuals with pre-existing heart conditions are at higher risk for holiday heart syndrome, but it can affect anyone. If left untreated, this condition can lead to severe complications such as heart failure and stroke.

Holiday Heart Syndrome Symptoms:

Fatigue: Individuals may feel excessively tired, more so than usual during the holiday season.

Chest discomfort: Individuals may experience chest pain or pressure.

Dizziness: There may be a sensation of lightheadedness or feeling like one might faint.

Palpitations: Individuals may feel fluttering, racing, or pounding sensations in their chest.

Difficulty breathing: It may be harder to breathe during daily activities or even at rest.

Holiday Heart Syndrome Treatment

The treatment for holiday heart syndrome may differ depending on the individual's health. If a person's health is already unstable, the doctor may advise cardioversion, a surgery that uses low-energy shocks to restore normal cardiac rhythm. Also, avoiding alcohol is usually advised.

Here are some helpful tips to prevent holiday heart syndrome:

Consume food and beverages in moderation. If you plan on attending a big event in the evening, try to eat lighter meals during breakfast and lunch or have a full, nutritious meal just before the event. Limit your portions of high-calorie treats and avoid excessive alcohol consumption.

Stay active - It's crucial to maintain an active lifestyle before, during, and after the holiday season to keep your heart healthy. Try to stick to your regular exercise routine.

Manage stress - The holiday season can be stressful, but it's important to find ways to stay calm and relaxed. Make time to engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation, such as reading a book, meditating, or going for a walk.

Use caution when taking medications - If you experience hangover symptoms after consuming alcohol, be cautious when taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). These medications can increase blood pressure and put you at risk for heart complications.

