High blood pressure: Know types of hypertension and how to deal with it | Tips

Hypertension or high blood pressure often produces no symptoms, but it can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other serious health conditions. Medication and lifestyle choices can help manage hypertension. The systolic reading of 130 mm Hg refers to the pressure as the heart pumps blood around the body. The diastolic reading of 80 mm Hg refers to the pressure as the heart relaxes and refills with blood.

Hypertension is many a time asymptomatic and it is also known as the silent killer. There are different types of hypertension from primary hypertension to resistant hypertension. When our blood pressure stays high over time, it causes the heart to pump harder and work overtime, possibly leading to serious health problems such as heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and kidney failure.

Different types of hypertension

1. Primary hypertension

It is typically asymptomatic and is identified by routine blood pressure checks or community screening. Primarily unknowing of their condition, Indian patients with primary hypertension go undiagnosed. As a result, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Guidelines indicated that patients with risk factors such as obesity, diabetes mellitus, a history of cardiovascular disease, individuals older than 60, and current smokers should undergo routine screenings.

2. Secondary Hypertension

This Hypertension type occurs when there is an abnormality in the arteries that supply blood to the kidneys. Some common causes of this Hypertension include abnormalities or tumours of the adrenal glands, thyroid, hormonal imbalances and excessive salt or alcohol intake

3. Malignant hypertension.

This hypertension type occurs in only about 1 percent of people with hypertension. It is more common in younger adults, African-American men, and women who have pregnancy toxemia. Malignant hypertension occurs when your blood pressure rises extremely quickly. If your diastolic pressure goes over 130, you may have malignant hypertension. This is a medical emergency and should be treated in a hospital. Symptoms include numbness in the arms and legs, blurred vision, confusion, chest pain, and headache.

4. Resistant Hypertension

When three or more antihypertensive drugs, including diuretics, have failed to control a patient's hypertension despite treatment, noncompliance with therapy and subpar antihypertensive therapy are ruled out as causes. These patients are then diagnosed with treatment-resistant hypertension. It impacts 10% of people and is linked to a high risk of cardiovascular diseases, end-organ damage, and all-cause death.

HOW TO MANAGE HYPERTENSION

Consider making lifestyle changes to prevent hypertension or to keep your hypertension in check. In particular, exercise can be very effective in lowering your blood pressure.

Depending on your risk factors and your hypertension level, your doctor may recommend one or more prescription drugs to decrease your blood pressure. Medication is always in addition to lifestyle changes.

Often, lifestyle changes can greatly improve your chances of avoiding hypertension medications and complications, including heart attack or stroke. If lifestyle changes aren’t enough, there’s a variety of prescription medications that can treat your hypertension.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

