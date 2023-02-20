Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is Glaucoma?

Glaucoma is an eye disease that is often associated with elevated intraocular pressure, in which damage to the eye (optic) nerve can lead to loss of vision and even blindness. Glaucoma usually causes no symptoms early in its course, at which time it can only be diagnosed by regular eye examinations. While anyone can develop glaucoma, some people are at greater risk.

An international team of researchers led by Lithuanian experts adds to the evidence that intracranial pressure is significant in normal-tension glaucoma, which accounts for up to 50 percent of all glaucoma cases. A recent clinical investigation found that low intracranial pressure is associated with poor patient sight, particularly in the nose zone.

Glaucoma, one of the leading causes of blindness for people over the age of 60, is caused by optic nerve damage. Often, increased pressure inside the eye (called intraocular pressure or IOP) is detected in glaucoma patients. However, not all people with ocular hypertension develop glaucoma.

Elevated pressure in the eye is the main factor leading to glaucomatous damage to the eye (optic) nerve. Glaucoma with normal intraocular pressure is discussed below in the section on the different types of glaucoma. The optic nerve, which is located in the back of the eye, is the main visual nerve for the eye. This nerve transmits the images we see back to the brain for interpretation.

Who Is at Risk for Glaucoma?

Some people have a higher-than-normal risk of getting glaucoma. This includes people who:

Are over age 40

Have family members with glaucoma

Are of African, Hispanic, or Asian heritage

Have high eye pressure

Are farsighted or nearsighted

Have had an eye injury

Use long-term steroid medications

Have corneas that are thin in the center

Have thinning of the optic nerve

Have diabetes, migraines, high blood pressure, poor blood circulation or other health problems affecting the whole body

As many as half of these individuals with glaucoma may not know that they have the disease. The reason they are unaware of the presence of the disease is that glaucoma initially causes no symptoms, and the subsequent loss of side vision (peripheral vision) is usually not recognized.

