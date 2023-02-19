Sunday, February 19, 2023
     
Here's why you shouldn't drink hot beverages; know how it can affect your health

Much of the world enjoy a hot cup of tea or two every day, but can that hot beverage be hurting us? Some recent studies have found a link between drinking very hot tea and certain kinds of cancer. Read more to know.

Health Desk Written By: Health Desk New Delhi Published on: February 19, 2023 16:16 IST
A new study published this week in an international medical journal stated that drinking any hot beverage daily such as tea or coffee above a temperature of 60 degrees celsius can increase the risk of cancer. According to the study, drinking over 700 ml of hot tea daily can increase the risk of oesophageal cancer by 90 percent. Oesophageal cancer happens when abnormal cells in the food pipe (esophagus) grow in an uncontrolled way.

Now the World Health Organization says that hot drinks like coffee, tea and maté belong on that list too. The group’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), made up of 23 scientists from 10 countries, reviewed around 1,000 studies that investigated a connection between high-temperature beverages and their potential link to cancer. 

Drinking very hot drinks can lead to other problems too

Consuming too many hot beverages can also affect your taste buds as they are very sensitive around the tongue. They can get damaged like any other cells when exposed to hot beverages. However, drinking hot drinks on a regular basis and scalding the tongue severely and repeatedly is what permanently damages the taste buds. Consumption of hot beverages may also affect lips too, in many cases lips get burnt and cause physical darkening too. Continuous consumption of very hot beverages can also cause heartburn.

How hot is too hot?

A studyTrusted Source from Iran found that people who drank 700 milliliters of hot tea per day that was 60°C or higher (140°F) had a 90 percent increase in the risk of esophageal cancers. Cancer of the esophagus, or esophageal cancer, is a specific kind of cancer linked to drinking very hot tea. The esophagus is a hollow muscular tube that carries liquids, saliva, and chewed-up food from the mouth to your stomach. Circular muscles called sphincter muscles close and open both ends. Esophageal cancer happens when a tumor grows in the esophagus or when the cells in the lining of the esophagus change.

Symptoms of esophageal cancer?

  • Chronic cough
  • Indigestion or heartburn
  • Hoarseness
  • Weight loss
  • Low appetite
  • Bleeding in the esophagus

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

 

