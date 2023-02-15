Silent killer pancreatic cancer rising fast among women; watch out for these signs and symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is also known as the silent killer cancer, as it usually does not show any symptoms or if symptoms exist, then they are often hard to identify as signs of pancreatic cancer. One in 53 men and one in 57 women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, with risk increasing due to genetic factors, age and lifestyle. Age-specific rates rise from 35-39 and then more steeply from 60-64, with the highest rates being seen in those aged 85-89.

Symptoms and signs of pancreatic cancer

Some of the most common may include:

1. Jaundice - the whites of your eyes or your skin turn yellow, and you may also have itchy skin, darker pee and paler poo than usual

2. Loss of appetite or losing weight without trying to

3. Feeling tired or having no energy

4. A high temperature, or feeling hot or shivery

You may also suffer from other symptoms such as:

5. Feeling or being sick

6. Diarrhea or constipation, or other changes in your poo

7. Pain at the top part of your tummy and your back, which may feel worse when you're eating or lying down and better when you lean forward

8. Symptoms of indigestion, such as feeling bloated.

Causes of pancreatic cancer

Some factors that can increase your risk of pancreatic cancer include:

1. Smoking tobacco

2. Age - most cases occur in adults over the age of 60

3. Diabetes, particularly newly diagnosed diabetes

4. A family history of pancreatic, ovarian or colon cancer

5. Chronic pancreatitis

6. excessive alcohol consumption

7. Obesity.

After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, you may feel shocked, upset, anxious, or confused. These are normal responses. A diagnosis of pancreatic cancer affects each person differently. For most it will be a difficult time, however, some people manage to continue with their normal daily activities.

