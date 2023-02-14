Ultra-processed food can increase risk of obesity & type 2 diabetes; know ways to curb those cravings

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ultra-processed food can increase the risk of obesity & type 2 diabetes

Ultra-processed foods, at their core, are industrial concoctions containing a multitude of additives: salt, sugar and oils combined with artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, stabilizers and preservatives. Typically they’re subjected to multiple processing methods that transform their taste, texture and appearance into something not found in nature. Think Frosted Flakes, Hot Pockets, doughnuts, hot dogs, cheese crackers and boxed macaroni & cheese.

The study published in the eClinicalMedicine found that consuming too many ultra-processed foods can increase your risk of developing obesity and type-2 diabetes in adults. Since ultra-processed foods are inexpensive with attractive packaging, people tend to consume more of these foods. Bread, biscuits, breakfast cereals, carbonated drinks, instant soups, fruit-flavoured yogurts, ham, sausages, and some alcoholic drinks are examples of ultra-processed food.

Ways to curb cravings for ultra-processed food

1. Finding less-processed substitutes

The simplest way to cut ultra-processed foods from your diet is to buy fewer prepared and packaged foods and to consume more whole and minimally processed foods. Instead of buying sweetened fruit yogurts loaded with additives, buy plain yogurt and add berries, nut butter and honey if you like. Consider skipping the frozen chicken nuggets and making these baked nuggets at home, which don’t take much more time.

2. Avoid sauces with added sugar

Sauces like ketchup, barbecue sauce, spaghetti sauce, and sweet chili sauce are commonplace in most kitchens. However, most people aren’t aware of their sugar content. Look for condiments and sauces labeled “no added sugar” to cut back on the hidden sugars in these products. Other options for seasoning your food that is naturally low in added sugars include herbs and spices, chili, mustard, vinegar, pesto, mayonnaise, and lemon or lime juice.

3. Eat whole foods

Whole foods haven’t been processed or refined. They are also free of additives and other artificial substances. These foods include whole fruits, legumes, whole grains, vegetables, and meat on the bone. At the other end of the spectrum are ultra-processed foods. These are prepared foods that contain salt, sugar, fat, and additives in combinations that are engineered to taste amazing — which makes it hard to moderate your intake of these foods

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

Also Read: Valentine's Day 2023: Ways to enjoy diabetic-friendly day of love; pamper your partner with these healthy tips

Also Read: Marburg Disease Outbreak: WHO confirms spread in Equatorial Guinea; know its symptoms and warning signs

Latest Health News