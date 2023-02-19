Weight-Lifting for Women: Know why women should engage in strength training too

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Weight-Lifting for Women

Women are often told that the most effective workout for weight loss is cardio – running on the treadmill, Zumba or aerobics. They are led to believe that lifting weights or strength training is only for men. The reason they are given is that strength training would give their bodies a masculine look, making them look bulky like some men. On the contrary, strength training is hugely beneficial for women. It will not only help them lose weight faster, and achieve better health but also gain strength and confidence.

5 REASONS WHY WOMEN SHOULD LIFT

1. Gain strength without bulking

Unlike men, women typically don’t gain size from strength training. This is due to the levels of testosterone women have compared to men. Typically, young women have around 10% of the testosterone of men. Because of this, women will develop muscle tone and definition without the size.

2. Boosts metabolism naturally

By adding muscle through strength training (even just a little bit), your resting metabolic rate (i.e., the amount of calories you burn daily by just existing) also increases. Athletes are calorie-burning machines even when they are not exercising.

3. Maintain bone density

Due to dropping levels of estrogen, postmenopausal women are prone to osteoporosis. Numerous studies show a positive relationship between resistance training and bone density. When bone feels the “pull” from the muscles, bone growth is stimulated. Not only can strength training offset bone loss, but it can also actually cause an increase in bone density in women who regularly lift weights.

4. Reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes

Weight training can help to improve cardiovascular health by lowering bad cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol, and in turn, this will help to lower blood pressure. Using weight training as part of your routine will also improve the way the body processes sugar, which may reduce the risk of diabetes.

5. Enhances Strength

Weight training is one of the best ways to improve strength in areas such as the core, legs, lower back and upper body. This, in turn, enhances a woman’s ability to perform daily activities at work and home with ease.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

