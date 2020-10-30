Happy people less likely to experience memory decline, says study: 5 foods which will boost your mood

Image Source : FREEPIK Foods to lift your mood

Researchers believe that people who feel enthusiastic and cheerful have lesser chances of memory loss. The result, published in the journal Psychological Science, adds to a growing body of research on positive affect's role in healthy aging.

"We may wish some memories could last a lifetime, but many physical and emotional factors can negatively impact our ability to retain information throughout life," said study authors from Northwestern University in the US.

For the findings, the research team analysed data from 991 middle-aged and older US adults who participated in a national study conducted at three time periods -- between 1995 and 1996, 2004 and 2006, and 2013 and 2014.

In each assessment, participants reported on a range of positive emotions they had experienced during the past 30 days.

In the final two assessments, participants also completed tests of memory performance. These tests consisted of recalling words immediately after their presentation and again 15 minutes later.

The researchers examined the association between positive affect and memory decline, accounting for age, gender, education, depression, negative affect, and extraversion.

Therefore, here we are with 5 types of food which have anti-depressant effects will lift your mood and help you stay happy.

Quinoa

Quinoa is a common ingredient in dietary foods these days. According to studies flavonoids found in this protein-packed whole grain contains anti-depressant effect.

Yoghurt

Experts believe that yoghurt and other probiotics have a calming effect on our body. This is because the bacteria which are there in our intestines help in cleaning the gut which results in a better gut-brain health that lowers aggression in the mind.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are very commonly found in Indian curries and vegetables. They contain Vitamin D which is a good source of anti-depressant properties.

Dark chocolate

Well, this a good news for people who love dark chocolate. It possesses plenty of health benefits and one of them is that it helps lift your mood. This was also proved in a 2009 study by American Chemical Society.

Salmon

Salmon is rich in omega 3 fatty acids, which play an important role to transform your dull mood into a happy one. It is also good for your skin and hair.

