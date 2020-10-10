World Mental Health Day 2020: How to deal with stress after losing your job during COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : FREEPIK Stress during COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has been tough for many people across the country as economies around the world have been hit badly. Besides, many have also lost their jobs, while others have faced salary cuts. During this tough phase, the ratio of mental health problems has drastically increased in many people. Therefore, here we are with a few tips to handle stress, anxiety and depression during the tough times, especially when you are unemployed.

How losing your job can impact your mental health?

According to a study published by the US National Library of Medicine unemployment or joblessness can actually lead to severe mental health conditions like stress and depression. Psychologists are also of the opinion that long spells of unemployment come with various psychological challenges. In fact, a recent US by Gallup, Washington-based analytics and advisory company, finds that one in five unemployed people are undergoing treatment for depression. The findings of this survey suggest that when people are low they lose interest in things they previously enjoyed. This is a sure-fire sign of depression.

DEALING WITH A JOB LOSS

This has never been easy. Coming to terms with unemployment becomes all the more tough as we associate our identity with our jobs. The first step would be to dissociate your professional accomplishments from the person that you are. Your visiting card shouldn’t have role in your value as a human being. While consulting a therapist online or through tele consulting is a must if you are undergoing depression due to your job loss, you can take small steps to manage the condition better.

Don’t Isolate Yourself

People often face feel ashamed of themselves after losing a job. This leads them, to cut off from the society and even family and friends. Even if you find it tough to open up to your close ones about your insecurities, make conscious efforts to talk to them. Discuss your fear and anxiety with them. This will help ease the pressure off you. Socializing may not only be good for uplifting your mood but it may also help you building new contacts for a job.

Follow A Routine

Don’t let your routine go haywire if you’ve lost your job. A routine makes you feel in control of your life. Try to stick to the schedule you used to, when you were working. Also, make sure that you follow healthy eating habits and an active lifestyle. This is time to start a workout regime if you already don’t have one. Several studies observe that exercising can melt your stress away.

Set Parameters Around Job Searching

Utilize this time for upgrading your skills, diversifying your portfolio and looking for potential employees. However, you need to plan these activities well and set a specific time of the day for them. Haphazard, unplanned job search won’t take you anywhere, apart from increasing your panic reaction. Set some time apart for relaxation too. It will improve your brain functioning which is essential at the moment.

Practise Meditation Techniques

Years of research have proved the efficacy of this mind-body technique in stress alleviation. Deep breathing workouts along with meditation will go a long way in calming you down.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage