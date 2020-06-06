Dark Chocolate Fudge, Aam Papad Kulfi Candy and other easy recipes to beat lockdown blues

Image Source : INDIA TV Prepare these easy recipes to beat lockdown blues

Are you missing going out to your favourite cafes and restaurants? Or are you the one who is channelising his/ her inner chef during the lockdown? All we want to say here is that if you love food more than anything thing else, then this article is for you. We have listed below some super easy and yummilicious recipes by chefs from a popular five-star hotel chain. These dishes will not only satiate your taste buds but also help you beat the lockdown blues. Here you go:

Aam Papad Kulfi Candy by Chef Shivneet Pohoja - ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram

Ingredients Quantity

Natural Ratnagiri Mango Juice 1 Lit

Salt ½ pinch

Amchoor Powder 1 Tsp

Refined oil Few Drops

Icing sugar 1 Tsp

Full Fat Milk 1 Liter

Jaggery Powder 2 tbsp

Saffron Few Strands

Elaichi Powder 1 pinch

Rose water 1 Tsp

Apple chopped Fine 1Tbsp

Cherry Slices 1Tbsp

Mango chopped fine 1Tbsp

Almond chopped 1Tbsp

Preparation Method:

1. Pour the B Natural Ratnagiri Mango Juice in a fry pan and place on medium heat. Cook and reduce to 1/3 of its original quantity

2. Rub oil onto a smooth ceramic platter

3. Remove mango juice from the flame and add in salt and amchoor powder and mix well. Once cool, pour the reduced mango juice onto the platter and place in a warm dry place to dry for 2-3 days

4. Once the aam papad is ready, remove from the platter and cut into 3-4 inch squares

5. Use icing sugar to prevent sticking to each other or the work surface

6. To prepare the kulfi, boil the milk over slow flame in a thick bottom pan

7. Once the milk is reduced to half add in the jaggery, eliachi powder and saffron

8. Reduce further till thick and creamy, switch off the flame and add in the rose water, stir and cool

9. Add chopped fruit and almonds to the kulfi mix and Pour the kulfi mix into an ice cube tray and set in the fridge till frozen

10. Once frozen, remove from the ice tray and place each cube of kulfi over the prepared aam papad sheets and wrap like a candy

Sunfeast Dark Chocolate Fudge by Chef Tanvi Chandawarkar - ITC Gardenia, Bangalore

Ingredients Quantity

For the fudge :



Sunfeast dark fantasy biscuits 20 nos

Butter 1 Cup

Icing sugar 1 Cup

Cocoa powder 4 Tbsp

Milk powder 4 Tbsp



For the rocher glaze:



Refined oil 2 Tbsp

Chopped dark chocolate 2 Cups

Chopped roasted almonds ½ Cup

Preparation Method:

1. Crush the Sunfeast Dark Fantasy biscuits in a food processor/mixer until it is the size of breadcrumbs

2. In a heavy bottomed pan, melt the butter and sugar on a low heat while stirring continuously

3. Add the milk powder and cocoa powder and combine

4. Add the crushed biscuits and mix well

5. Spread on a greased tray or cake tin , mark squares and refrigerate to set for 2 -3 hours until set

6. While the fudge is setting, make the rocher glaze by melting the chopped dark chocolate over a double boiler, add the oil and chopped almonds and mix well

7. Pour over the fudge and spread evenly using a pallet knife

8. Allow to set once again and cut the pieces after they harden

Moth and Microgreen Papdi Chaat by Chef Shivneet Pohoja - ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram

Ingredients Quantity

Bingo Mad Angles 1 Packet

Aashirvaad Haldi powder ½ Tsp

Whole green moong lentil ¼ Cup

Boiled potato small dice ½ Cup

Tomato chopped 1 Tbsp

Onion chopped 1 Tbsp

Coriander chopped 1 Tsp

Mint chopped 1 Tsp

Lemon juice 2

Salt 1 Tsp

Black Salt ½ Tsp

Coriander seed 2 Tsp

Jeera 1 Tsp

Ajwain ½ Tsp

Black pepper corn ½ Tsp

Microgreens (mustard and methi) ¼ Cup

Yoghurt 1 Cup

Sugar 1 Tsp

Preparation Method:

1. To make the moth, soak the green moong dal overnight and drain away the water

2. Place the soaked lentil in a glass bottle and cover loosely with a cap. Wash the lentils every 4-5 hours with fresh water and drain away the water to ensure the lentils are kept moist

3. After 2-3 days remove from the bottle and boil in water with turmeric and salt till soft

4. To make the masala, mix all the whole spices and toast till well browned over low flame in a fry pan

5. Cool and grind coarsely and mix in the salt and black salt

6. Mix the yoghurt and sugar well

7. In a bowl mix together the sprouts , potato, onion, tomato , coriander, mint and powdered kala haat masala. Sprinkle the lemon juice and keep aside.

8. To assemble the chaat, spread the mad angles on a platter and place a spoon full of the moth chaat on it

9. Spread some sweetened yoghurt on in and sprinkle some more chaat masala on top

10. Place Microgreens on top and serve

Yippee Piyaji Chaat with Tedhe Medhe Jhalmuri crumb by Chef Sreyoshi Banerjee - ITC Maurya, Delhi

Ingredients Quantity

2 cups besan 2 Cups

Noodle (any flavor of choice) 1 Yippee

Water 1 Cup

Onions 5 Large

Green chili 2 No

Ajwain seed 1 tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Jeera 1/4 tsp

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Aashirvaad turmeric powder ½ tsp

Aashirvaad chili powder ½ tsp

Mustard Oil for frying

Boiled potato ¼ cup

Chopped onion, tomato , coriander and cucumber 1/4 cup

Puffed rice 1 cup

Mustard oil 1/2 tsp

Lemon juice 1/2 tsp

Bingo Tedhe Medhe (crushed) 1/2 cup

Cumin powder ¼ tsp

Chaat Masala ½ tsp

Peanut 2 tbsp

Sweetened yogurt ½ cup

Sweet tamarind chutney 4 tbsp

Mint chutney 4 tbsp

Pomegranate seeds 2 tbsp

Preparation Method:

1. Boil 1 cup water and cook the noodles till well done, drain water and let it cool

2. Put sliced onion, chopped green chilies in a bowl with salt and sugar and keep for 10-15 mins

3. Now add the cooked noodles to the onions and chilies

4. Add besan, Hawaii, jeera , turmeric powder and red chili powder and mix well

5. It should be a thick coated mixture

6. Heat mustard oil (or refined oil) and slowly fry the pakoda making disk shapes

7. Pat dry

For the Jhalmuri:

1. Take a bowl and mix puffed rice, chopped vegetables, peanuts , chaat masala

2. Toss with mustard oil and half of the crushed Tedhe Medhe

To layer the chaat:

1. First place the piyaaji at the bottom.

2. Layer with sweetened yogurt and tamarind sauce

3. Put remaining Tedhe Medhe and layer with a little tamarind sauce & yogurt

4. Top with the Jhalmuri

5. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and beet root slivers

