Dark Chocolate Fudge, Aam Papad Kulfi Candy and other easy recipes to beat lockdown blues

Are you missing going out to your favourite cafes and restaurants? Or are you the one who is channelising his/ her inner chef during the lockdown? All we want to say here is that if you love food more than anything thing else, then this article is for you. We have listed below some super easy and yummilicious recipes by chefs from a popular five-star hotel chain. These dishes will not only satiate your taste buds but also help you beat the lockdown blues. Here you go:
Aam Papad Kulfi Candy by Chef Shivneet Pohoja - ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram
Ingredients Quantity
Natural Ratnagiri Mango Juice 1 Lit
Salt ½ pinch
Amchoor Powder 1 Tsp
Refined oil Few Drops
Icing sugar 1 Tsp
Full Fat Milk 1 Liter
Jaggery Powder 2 tbsp
Saffron Few Strands
Elaichi Powder 1 pinch
Rose water 1 Tsp
Apple chopped Fine 1Tbsp
Cherry Slices 1Tbsp
Mango chopped fine 1Tbsp
Almond chopped 1Tbsp
Preparation Method:
1. Pour the B Natural Ratnagiri Mango Juice in a fry pan and place on medium heat. Cook and reduce to 1/3 of its original quantity
2. Rub oil onto a smooth ceramic platter
3. Remove mango juice from the flame and add in salt and amchoor powder and mix well. Once cool, pour the reduced mango juice onto the platter and place in a warm dry place to dry for 2-3 days
4. Once the aam papad is ready, remove from the platter and cut into 3-4 inch squares
5. Use icing sugar to prevent sticking to each other or the work surface
6. To prepare the kulfi, boil the milk over slow flame in a thick bottom pan
7. Once the milk is reduced to half add in the jaggery, eliachi powder and saffron
8. Reduce further till thick and creamy, switch off the flame and add in the rose water, stir and cool
9. Add chopped fruit and almonds to the kulfi mix and Pour the kulfi mix into an ice cube tray and set in the fridge till frozen
10. Once frozen, remove from the ice tray and place each cube of kulfi over the prepared aam papad sheets and wrap like a candy
Sunfeast Dark Chocolate Fudge by Chef Tanvi Chandawarkar - ITC Gardenia, Bangalore
Ingredients Quantity
For the fudge :
Sunfeast dark fantasy biscuits 20 nos
Butter 1 Cup
Icing sugar 1 Cup
Cocoa powder 4 Tbsp
Milk powder 4 Tbsp
For the rocher glaze:
Refined oil 2 Tbsp
Chopped dark chocolate 2 Cups
Chopped roasted almonds ½ Cup
Preparation Method:
1. Crush the Sunfeast Dark Fantasy biscuits in a food processor/mixer until it is the size of breadcrumbs
2. In a heavy bottomed pan, melt the butter and sugar on a low heat while stirring continuously
3. Add the milk powder and cocoa powder and combine
4. Add the crushed biscuits and mix well
5. Spread on a greased tray or cake tin , mark squares and refrigerate to set for 2 -3 hours until set
6. While the fudge is setting, make the rocher glaze by melting the chopped dark chocolate over a double boiler, add the oil and chopped almonds and mix well
7. Pour over the fudge and spread evenly using a pallet knife
8. Allow to set once again and cut the pieces after they harden
Moth and Microgreen Papdi Chaat by Chef Shivneet Pohoja - ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram
Ingredients Quantity
Bingo Mad Angles 1 Packet
Aashirvaad Haldi powder ½ Tsp
Whole green moong lentil ¼ Cup
Boiled potato small dice ½ Cup
Tomato chopped 1 Tbsp
Onion chopped 1 Tbsp
Coriander chopped 1 Tsp
Mint chopped 1 Tsp
Lemon juice 2
Salt 1 Tsp
Black Salt ½ Tsp
Coriander seed 2 Tsp
Jeera 1 Tsp
Ajwain ½ Tsp
Black pepper corn ½ Tsp
Microgreens (mustard and methi) ¼ Cup
Yoghurt 1 Cup
Sugar 1 Tsp
Preparation Method:
1. To make the moth, soak the green moong dal overnight and drain away the water
2. Place the soaked lentil in a glass bottle and cover loosely with a cap. Wash the lentils every 4-5 hours with fresh water and drain away the water to ensure the lentils are kept moist
3. After 2-3 days remove from the bottle and boil in water with turmeric and salt till soft
4. To make the masala, mix all the whole spices and toast till well browned over low flame in a fry pan
5. Cool and grind coarsely and mix in the salt and black salt
6. Mix the yoghurt and sugar well
7. In a bowl mix together the sprouts , potato, onion, tomato , coriander, mint and powdered kala haat masala. Sprinkle the lemon juice and keep aside.
8. To assemble the chaat, spread the mad angles on a platter and place a spoon full of the moth chaat on it
9. Spread some sweetened yoghurt on in and sprinkle some more chaat masala on top
10. Place Microgreens on top and serve
Yippee Piyaji Chaat with Tedhe Medhe Jhalmuri crumb by Chef Sreyoshi Banerjee - ITC Maurya, Delhi
Ingredients Quantity
2 cups besan 2 Cups
Noodle (any flavor of choice) 1 Yippee
Water 1 Cup
Onions 5 Large
Green chili 2 No
Ajwain seed 1 tsp
Salt 1 tsp
Jeera 1/4 tsp
Sugar 1/2 tsp
Aashirvaad turmeric powder ½ tsp
Aashirvaad chili powder ½ tsp
Mustard Oil for frying
Boiled potato ¼ cup
Chopped onion, tomato , coriander and cucumber 1/4 cup
Puffed rice 1 cup
Mustard oil 1/2 tsp
Lemon juice 1/2 tsp
Bingo Tedhe Medhe (crushed) 1/2 cup
Cumin powder ¼ tsp
Chaat Masala ½ tsp
Peanut 2 tbsp
Sweetened yogurt ½ cup
Sweet tamarind chutney 4 tbsp
Mint chutney 4 tbsp
Pomegranate seeds 2 tbsp
Preparation Method:
1. Boil 1 cup water and cook the noodles till well done, drain water and let it cool
2. Put sliced onion, chopped green chilies in a bowl with salt and sugar and keep for 10-15 mins
3. Now add the cooked noodles to the onions and chilies
4. Add besan, Hawaii, jeera , turmeric powder and red chili powder and mix well
5. It should be a thick coated mixture
6. Heat mustard oil (or refined oil) and slowly fry the pakoda making disk shapes
7. Pat dry
For the Jhalmuri:
1. Take a bowl and mix puffed rice, chopped vegetables, peanuts , chaat masala
2. Toss with mustard oil and half of the crushed Tedhe Medhe
To layer the chaat:
1. First place the piyaaji at the bottom.
2. Layer with sweetened yogurt and tamarind sauce
3. Put remaining Tedhe Medhe and layer with a little tamarind sauce & yogurt
4. Top with the Jhalmuri
5. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and beet root slivers