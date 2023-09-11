AIIMS-like institute for animal health likely to be opened in Delhi | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AIIMS-like institute for animal health to open soon

In a big initiative, the Centre is reportedly planning to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-like institute for animals. A draft for the same has been prepared and the government has sought important suggestions from various institutions. The purpose of this institute is to provide treatment to all types of animals.

Hospital to have 200 to 500 seats

If reports are to be believed, the Indian Institute of Veterinary Sciences will have 200 to 500 seats for treating all types of animals. The hospital will have separate departments for the treatment of indigenous and exotic animals including surgery, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, anaesthesia, soft tissue culture, neuter surgery, oncology and cardiology departments with state-of-the-art facilities for the treatment of animals.

Special focus on veterinary science, education and research

In this veterinary institute, the focus will not only be on the treatment of animals but special attention will also be given to education and research. This means that there will be study for veterinary doctors here and research will also be done. For this, candidates will be admitted on the basis of an entrance exam, like NEET.

Preparations will be made to deal with the animal epidemic

The main reason behind creating the Indian Institute of Veterinary Sciences is to save many animals from epidemics every year. Apart from this, research can be done here on various animal-related diseases and cure can be found.

It is noteworthy that this proposal has been given by the Veterinary Council of India for the All India Institute of Veterinary Sciences. The draft proposal will be sent to the Union Cabinet for formal approval. After this, work on it will be started along with the total cost, funding and other requirements.

