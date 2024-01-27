Furry fruit improves mental health: Study

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLEE Kiwifruit improves your mental health

Kiwifruit has emerged as a potent mood booster, as highlighted by recent research from the University of Otago, showcasing its swift impact on mental health. Published in The British Journal of Nutrition, the study revealed that the fuzzy fruit could enhance vitality and mood in as little as four days.

Co-author Professor Tamlin Conner, from the Department of Psychology, emphasises the tangible and accessible way this offers for individuals to support their mental well-being through simple dietary changes. “It's great for people to know that small changes in their diet, like adding kiwifruit, could make a difference in how they feel every day,” he said.

Co-author Professor Tamlin Conner, of the Department of Psychology, says the findings provide a tangible and accessible way for people to support their mental well-being.

"It's great for people to know that small changes in their diet, like adding kiwifruit, could make a difference in how they feel every day."

Vitamin C intake has long been linked to improved mood, vitality, well-being, and reduced depression. Conversely, vitamin C deficiency is associated with higher depression and cognitive impairment. However, Professor Conner says limited research has explored the speed at which mood improvements occur with vitamin C supplements or whole food sources.

In an 8-week dietary intervention involving 155 adults with low vitamin C levels, participants were assigned a daily intake of either a vitamin C supplement, a placebo, or two kiwifruits. Smartphone surveys were used to report vitality, mood, flourishing, sleep quality, quantity, and physical activity.

The researchers found that kiwifruit supplementation remarkably improved vitality and mood within just four days, reaching a peak around 14-16 days, while flourishing improved from day 14. Vitamin C, in contrast, showed marginal mood improvement until day 12.

Lead author Dr. Ben Fletcher, who conducted the research as part of his PhD at Otago, underscores the importance of understanding the day-to-day nuances of these effects. “This helps us see that what we eat can have a relatively fast impact on how we feel. Our participants had relatively good mental health to begin with so had little room for improvement, but still reported the benefits of kiwifruit or vitamin C interventions," he says.

Fletcher adds that despite vitamin C tablets showing some improvements, the research emphasises the potential synergistic effects of consuming whole foods like kiwifruit. A holistic approach to nutrition and well-being, incorporating various nutrient-rich foods, is encouraged. “We encourage a holistic approach to nutrition and well-being, incorporating various nutrient-rich foods into your diet,” he added.

In addition to its impact on individuals seeking to enhance mental well-being, Professor Conner notes that the study introduces a novel methodology in nutritional research. The use of intensive smartphone surveys provides real-time insights into the day-to-day changes in mood-related outcomes, offering a unique perspective in the field.

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Brushing to Oil Pulling: 5 ways to get rid of yellow teeth