Father's Day 2023: Tips for single dads to deal with mental health

Single parenting has become increasingly common as more single mothers, fathers, grandparents, and other caregivers raise children without a co-parent. Single parents face several challenges that partners with cohabiting partners do not. They are more financially constrained, have longer work-hours, have less practical and emotional assistance, are subject to societal stigma, and are at an increased risk for psychopathologies such as depression and anxiety. There are a few things single parents can do to help manage their stress and avoid burnout.

1. Make time for yourself

Single parents should try to set aside some time—even if it is just short periods of time here and there—to do something they enjoy, such as reading a book or visiting with friends. That said, finding time to yourself when you are raising kids alone isn’t always easy. Do what works for your family and your specific situation.

2. Don’t be afraid to ask for or accept help

When someone offers assistance or asks if there’s something they can help you with, don’t be shy to take them up on the offer. Always remember the saying “It takes a village to raise a child,” – find out about local resources that can benefit you and your family, such as financial assistance programs, afterschool care programs, workshops for parents, or support groups.

3. Drop the guilt

Do not feel guilty over the fact that you can’t provide your child with the same resources or family structure as a two-parent household. Rather, be proud of the family you have built and remind yourself of everything you do for them every day.

4. Avoid comparing

“Try to avoid the tendency to compare yourself or your family with others,” says Mondino, “The key is to remind yourself that there are all kinds of families and every family can be different.” Social media may be misleading, and it is oftentimes a curated moment—try to avoid comparing in those situations because people don’t tend to post the challenging moments in their life.

5. Include the kids

Children of single-parent households can learn and develop many great characteristics such as responsibility, independence and compassion. Including children in your routine may help distribute household responsibilities and can be another great way to spend quality time together.

