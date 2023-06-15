Dry Eye disease: Why is it caused and how can you cure it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Dry eyes are caused by inadequacy of production of tears.

Dry eyes are a result of inadequate production of tears. The condition occurs if tears are not produced enough to make your eyes wet or they evaporate too quickly. There can be many reasons for less production of tears. Dry eyes cause you discomfort as it feels like there is something stuck in your eyes that will not come out.

Dry eyes can be experienced in several conditions like when the temperature of the air conditioner is too low, staring at a computer screen for too long, on an airplane, etc. However, it is not very serious and is curable if you get it treated correctly.

Dry eyes can be seen more frequently in those aged above 50, females, people with eye power, and those who do not get enough vitamin A.

Symptoms of dry eyes

Dry eyes cause you discomfort, burning sensation in the eye and redness.

1. Sensitivity to light

2. Redness in the eye

3. Difficulty in wearing contact lenses

4. Burning and stringing sensation

Risk factors

Medical conditions: Many different neurological conditions, eye conditions, autoimmune conditions, and endocrine conditions can raise your risk of dry eye.

Medications: Medications prescribed to treat depression, allergies, blood pressure, glaucoma, and menopause can also be a factor in getting a dry eye.

Surgeries: Some eye surgeries like LASIK, cataract surgery, and surgery on the cornea can increase the risk of getting dry eyes.

Environment: the weather, allergies, smoking habits, and staring too much at your screen are also factors contributing to the risk of dry eyes.

Treatment

A doctor should be consulted if symptoms persist.

If you experience the symptoms of dry eye and it prevails for too long, you should consult a doctor. The doctor would best decide the course of treatment you should follow. If you want to try there are some home remedies also which include

1. Giving your eyes some rest

2. Placing a warm compress over your eyes

3. Avoiding environmental triggers

4. Eating more vitamin A-rich food

