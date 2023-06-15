Know all about Ovarian cysts that develop during menstruation

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ovarian cysts occur during menstruation

An ovarian cyst in simple terms is a fluid-filled sack in your ovaries that mostly occurs due to hormonal changes during menstruation. An ovarian cyst is not harmful if it is small and generally settles on its own but becomes worrisome when it grows. As it becomes malignant (bigger), the cells may become cancerous.

A follicle is a small cyst-like structure that develops with every menstrual cycle releasing an egg when you ovulate. If this natural follicle keeps growing, it becomes a functional cyst that disappears in two to three weeks. Hormone changes, pregnancy, and endometriosis are some reasons that cause an ovarian cyst to develop.

Image Source : FREEPIKOvarian cysts may cause pain or not at all.

Since ovarian cysts are mostly benign and non-cancerous, the symptoms are only caused by malignant ones. These symptoms include irregularity of periods; period flows increasing or decreasing and pain in the lower abdomen. The pain caused by an ovarian cyst is different for different women. The pain may be mild or extreme, it may be omnipresent or not present at all. However, It may cause severe pain if the cyst bursts. The pain felt by an ovarian cyst is usually in the lower abdomen and deep down in the pelvis.

Types of ovarian cysts:

Functional ovarian cysts: They are caused in some women when they are at childbearing age and occur due to functional faults in ovulation.

Cystadenomas: These cysts develop due to the cells that cover the outer part of the ovar. These cysts are not grown inside the ovary but are present outside attached by a stalk.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: PCOS as we all have commonly heard is the result of many tiny benign ovarian cysts. These cysts form due to problems in ovulation disrupting the hormonal imbalance.

Endometriomas: Endometriomas is a condition where the tissue on the inside of the womb is found outside it and forms cysts filled with blood.

And many more.

Image Source : FREEPIKOvarian Cysts should not be taken lightly and a doctor should be consulted for your next course of action.

Once a cyst is detected the best course of action is to check with your doctor and find out if it is benign or malignant. Based on this your doctor would advise your future treatment. An ovarian cyst is not very scary but it can be if you ignore it for a longer time rather than getting it checked. The best way to be in check of your body is to have a regular checkup with your gynecologist atleast once a year.

Latest Health News