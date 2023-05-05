Do you love spicy food? See how it affects digestion in different ways

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Effects of Spicy food on Digestion

Spicy food contains ingredients or seasonings that create a sensation of heat or burning in the mouth, which is caused by the stimulationof nerve endings of the mouth and the throat. Many people enjoy eating spicy cuisine, especially those who like a little spice in their meals. Whether it’s a fiery curry or a plate of spicy wings, these dishes are beloved by many. However, eating spicy food can also have a big impact on how well you digest.

We will explore how spicy food affects digestion

The substance that gives chilli peppers their heat, capsaicin, is commonly found in the materials used to make spicy meals. Capsaicin stimulates the receptors in your mouth and throat when you eat spicy food, giving you a burning feeling. This sensation sets off your body's "fight or flight" response, which can cause your heart rate to rise, your body temperature to drop, and even your digestion to alter.

The ability of spicy food to hasten the digestive process is one of its most noteworthy impacts on digestion. This is due to the fact that capsaicin causes the hormones to be released that stimulate the muscles of the digestive tract and make them contract more often. Faster digestion and bowel motions may be the result of the increased mobility of the digestive tract.

While some people might value the effectiveness of quicker digestion, others might feel uncomfortable from symptoms like diarrhoea, cramps, or abdominal pain. This is because the accelerated flow of food through the system from the increased digestive tract contractions may result in irritation and inflammation.

Additionally, eating spicy food can boost the production of stomach acid. This is so because capsaicin causes the hormone gastrin, which tells the stomach to create more acid, to be released into the bloodstream. Heartburn, acid reflux, and other gastrointestinal problems can be brought on by too much stomach acid.

Spicy food can have an impact on the gut microbiome. The gut microbiome is made up of trillions of microorganisms that live in the digestive tract and play a crucial role in digestion and overall health. Studies have shown that capsaicin can affect the composition of the gut microbiome, leading to changes in the types of bacteria present.

