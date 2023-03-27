DO NOT give these food items to your kids with milk; can be harmful

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Parents should avoid these milk combinations

Milk is a staple food for children and is an important source of nutrients such as calcium, protein, and vitamin D. However, there are certain milk combinations that parents should avoid giving to their children for the sake of their health. Here are some of the milk combinations that parents should avoid giving to their kids.

Milk and citrus fruits

One milk combination that parents should avoid giving their children is milk and citrus fruits. Citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons contain high levels of acid, which can cause the proteins in milk to curdle and become difficult to digest. This can lead to digestive issues such as bloating, gas, and stomach cramps. Instead, parents can offer their children a glass of orange juice or other citrus fruit juice as an alternative.

Milk and salty snacks

Parents should avoid giving their children milk and salty snacks such as chips or crackers. Salty snacks can cause dehydration, which can make it difficult for the body to digest milk. This can result in gastrointestinal problems and physical discomfort. Instead, parents can offer their children a glass of water or a healthy snack such as fruit or vegetables.

Milk and melons

Milk is a type of food that is rich in protein and fat. When combined with watermelon and musk-melon, the acid present in the watermelon may cause the protein in the milk to bind together. As a result, the milk may curdle and even ferment, which can potentially cause digestive discomfort and other related issues. Therefore, consuming these food groups simultaneously may not be recommended and can lead to feelings of illness.

Milk and grapes

If you're planning to snack on grapes, it's best to avoid consuming milk within the same hour. The reason behind this is that the protein present in milk has a tendency to solidify when it comes in contact with the acidic nature of grapes and the high levels of vitamin C they contain. This interaction can lead to gastrointestinal discomfort, pain, and even diarrhoea.

Parents, instead should offer their children a variety of healthy foods and drinks to ensure that they are getting the nutrients they need for optimal health.

