Disease X: What is it? Is it deadlier than COVID-19? Know all details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know everything about 'Disease X'.

After the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, there has been much talk about a mysterious and deadly disease known as 'Disease X'. But what exactly is Disease X and how does it compare to COVID-19? Let's delve into the details and uncover the truth about this enigmatic illness.

Disease X is a term coined by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2016 to describe a hypothetical disease that has the potential to cause a global pandemic in the future. It is not a specific disease, but rather a placeholder for any unknown or newly emerging infectious disease that could pose a significant threat to public health.

It may seem like an abstract concept, but Disease X serves as a reminder to prepare for any potential health crises that may arise. This was especially relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic, as healthcare systems around the world were caught off guard and struggled to cope with the rapid spread of the virus.

This week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, there will be a discussion about Disease X. The topic of debate will be: What innovative measures are required to get healthcare systems ready for the numerous difficulties that lie ahead, in light of the World Health Organization's recent warnings that an unidentified 'Disease X' could cause 20 times more deaths than the coronavirus pandemic? The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting is scheduled for January 15–19, 2024, in Davos.

As per the TOI report, prominent public speakers such as Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO); Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd; Shyam Bishen, Head, Centre for Health and Healthcare; Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum Geneva; Roy Jakobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Philips; Michel Demaré, Chair of the Board, AstraZeneca Plc and Nisia Trindade Lima, Minister of Health, Ministry of Health of Brazil are scheduled to speak at the "Preparation for Disease X" session on the particular disease.

On the other hand, within 100 days of detecting a possible pandemic, researchers as part of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) are actively developing fast-response vaccination platforms as part of a $3.5 billion strategy.

But just how deadly is Disease X compared to COVID-19? The truth is, we don't know yet. Disease X could range from being less severe than the common cold to being more lethal than COVID-19. This uncertainty is what makes it so crucial for global health organizations and governments to remain vigilant and prepared for any potential outbreaks.

One of the primary concerns with Disease X is that it could be caused by an unknown pathogen, making it difficult to detect and treat. We have seen this with COVID-19, where it took several months to identify the virus and develop effective treatments and vaccines. This delay in response can have disastrous consequences, as we have witnessed with the ongoing pandemic.

Another factor that makes Disease X potentially deadlier than COVID-19 is its ease of transmission. The modes of transmission for Disease X are still unknown, but it could potentially spread through various means such as respiratory droplets, contaminated surfaces, or even through insect bites. This could make it more difficult to contain and control, leading to a higher number of infections and fatalities.

However, it is also essential to note that Disease X may not necessarily be more deadly than COVID-19. The severity of a disease is also influenced by factors such as the availability of medical resources, the effectiveness of public health measures, and the overall health of the population. For example, COVID-19 has a higher mortality rate in older individuals and those with underlying health conditions, while it may be less severe in younger and healthier individuals.

So far, there have been no reported cases of Disease X, but that does not mean it does not exist. The potential for a future pandemic caused by an unknown pathogen is a real threat, and we must take steps to prepare ourselves for it.

The best way to combat Disease X is to invest in global health preparedness and response efforts. This includes strengthening healthcare systems, promoting research and development for new treatments and vaccines, and improving surveillance for potential outbreaks. By doing so, we can minimise the impact of any future pandemics and protect the health of our global community.

ALSO READ: Restricting calorie intake may help slow down brain ageing, increase lifespan: Study