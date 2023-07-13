Dengue cases rise in Delhi: 5 food to eat for fast recovery

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Foods to eat while recovering from dengue fever.

Dengue is a severe and life-threatening disease that can be spread by mosquitoes. It is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions, and its symptoms can be severe, including fever, joint pain, and rash. If left untreated, it can lead to more severe complications and even death. According to the IANS report, on Tuesday, the doctors said that the national capital is seeing a rise in dengue cases.

However, there are some treatments available that can help to reduce the severity of the symptoms and speed up recovery. One of the best ways to do this is to eat the right foods. Eating a healthy diet can help to boost your immune system and provide you with the nutrients you need to fight off the virus.

Here we will look at five foods that are beneficial for dengue recovery. These foods are packed with vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients that can help to speed up your recovery and prevent complications associated with the virus.

Leafy Greens: Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, collards, and broccoli are packed with essential nutrients that can help your body fight off the virus and speed up recovery. They are also high in fibre which helps to improve digestion and reduce inflammation. Eating a variety of leafy greens is a great way to get a variety of vitamins and minerals that will help to boost your immune system and fight off the virus.

Citrus Fruits: Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C which helps to boost your immune system and fight off infections. Vitamin C can also help to reduce inflammation associated with dengue fever. Eating citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits, tangerines, and clementines can help to give your body the nutrients it needs to speed up recovery from dengue fever.

Lean Proteins: Protein is essential for helping your body repair tissue damage caused by dengue fever. Lean proteins such as fish, chicken, eggs, and legumes are great sources of protein that can help to speed up recovery from dengue fever. Protein also helps to reduce inflammation which is important for reducing the severity of dengue fever symptoms.

Yoghurt: Yoghurt is a great source of probiotics which are beneficial bacteria that help to improve digestion and boost your immune system. Eating yoghurt regularly can help to reduce inflammation associated with dengue fever and prevent complications caused by the virus. It is also a great source of protein which helps your body repair itself faster after an infection.

Herbal Teas: Herbal teas are a great way to get a variety of vitamins and minerals into your body without adding extra calories or fat. Many herbal teas contain anti-inflammatory properties which can help to reduce inflammation caused by dengue fever. Herbal teas such as ginger tea, chamomile tea, green tea, mint tea, and turmeric tea are all great options for helping your body recover from dengue fever quickly and safely.

