DEN2: New dengue variant detected in Noida, know symptoms and prevention tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the symptoms, causes and prevention tips of DEN2, a new strain of dengue.

The discovery of the new dengue virus variant, DEN2 is furthermore complicated. It is a mutation of the original dengue virus, and it has been detected in Noida.

This new strain of dengue has brought with it an increased risk of severe infections and illnesses. We must understand the symptoms, causes and preventive measures of DEN2 to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from this virus.

What is DEN2?

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection and the virus that causes this disease is called dengue virus (DENV). The four serotypes of dengue virus are DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4, which means you can get infected repeatedly with different dengue variants. Mainly this virus is spread through the bite of female mosquitoes, Aedesaegypti and Albopictus. These mosquitoes also spread chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika virus. DENV-2 is considered the most serious type, it is more infectious than other variants and can make people its victims faster.

Symptoms of Dengue DEN2

Bleeding from the gums or nose

Severe stomach pain

Persistent vomiting

Rapid breathing

Fatigue and restlessness

It can cause more than two other symptoms of normal dengue infection and can be fatal. Many times a person may die if treatment is not received on time.

Prevention tips for DEN2

To prevent the spread of the virus it is important to take certain preventive steps. Firstly, people should wear protective clothing like full-sleeve shirts and trousers while going out. Secondly, they should use mosquito repellents and coils to keep mosquitoes away from their homes. Thirdly, windows and doors should be kept closed at all times to prevent the entry of mosquitoes indoors. Lastly, people should avoid visiting areas with a high risk of mosquito breeding like puddles or stagnant water bodies.

It is also important to seek medical attention if any symptoms related to dengue appear. People should get themselves tested for dengue if they show any signs or symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches or joint pain. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for successful recovery from DEN2 infection.

In addition to preventive measures for DEN2 infection, people should also take measures for overall mosquito control in their area. They should get rid of stagnant water bodies and clear any possible breeding areas for mosquitoes in their vicinity. Community-based initiatives like awareness campaigns on mosquito-borne diseases can also help curb the spread of DEN2 in Noida and other parts of the country.

DEN2 treatment

Virological and serological testing is done before treatment for DENV-2. Serological and virological (RT-PCR) testing of patient samples collected during the first week of illness. After this, treatment with medicines starts.

ALSO READ: Dengue to Chikungunya: 5 common monsoon diseases and prevention tips

Latest Health News