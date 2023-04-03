Cure low blood pressure: Tulsi Leaves to salt; home remedies you should know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Home remedies to cure low blood pressure

Low blood pressure is a common problem that affects numerous people worldwide. However, oftentimes people fail to realise they are suffering from it and dismiss it as feeling dizzy or ill. This could be a mistake, as low blood pressure could indicate a more serious underlying health issue.

Here are some common causes of low blood pressure and useful home remedies to cure it.

Causes

Some common causes of low blood pressure people aren’t aware of are as follows:

Dehydration: When the body doesn't have enough fluids, the blood volume decreases, causing the heart to work harder to pump blood through the blood vessels. As a result, the blood pressure drops.

Pregnancy: During pregnancy, it's common for blood pressure to decrease.

Heart issues: Heart issues can cause low blood pressure by disrupting the proper circulation of blood in the body. If the heart is not functioning correctly, it may not be able to pump enough blood to meet the body's needs, leading to a decrease in blood pressure.

Deficiency of nutrients: Low levels of certain nutrients like vitamin B-12 and iron can cause anaemia, which can lead to low blood pressure.

Solutions

Increase salt intake: While excessive salt intake can be harmful, a moderate amount of salt is necessary for maintaining a healthy blood pressure. It is recommended to consume at least one teaspoon of added salt in your daily diet, in addition to the natural salt obtained from fruits and vegetables.

Drink more fluids: To maintain the fluids in your body and prevent dehydration, it is important to drink at least 2 to 3 litres of water daily.

Drink caffeine: Caffeine can temporarily increase your blood pressure, which can be helpful when you experience a sudden drop in blood pressure.

Eat Tulsi Leaves: Tulsi leaves contain a lot of potassium, magnesium, and vitamin C, and an antioxidant called Eugenol, all of which help regulate blood pressure.

These are some effective home remedies that help maintain a standard blood pressure. Nevertheless it is always advisable to consult a medical professional if one experiences severe or frequent episodes of low blood pressure.

