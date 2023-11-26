Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cow Milk vs Buffalo Milk: Which is better for health?

There is no doubt that milk is highly nutritious. It is an excellent source of calcium, which is essential for strong bones and teeth. Doctors recommend drinking milk every day to stay healthy and fit, but when you have to choose between cow and buffalo milk, which one is better? Well, there are some good and some bad things in both types of milk. So, let's see what is the major difference between the two.

1. Water

Water is essential for every person and hence if you want to increase the amount of water in your body then start drinking cow's milk. Cow milk contains 90 percent water and is perfect for hydrating your body.

2. Fat

The fat is responsible for the consistency of the milk. Cow milk has less fat content than buffalo milk. This is the reason why buffalo milk is thicker than cow milk. Cow milk contains 3-4 percent fat, whereas buffalo milk contains 7-8 percent fat. Buffalo milk is heavy for the stomach, hence it takes time to digest and after drinking it you do not feel hungry for a long time.

3. Calories

Buffalo milk has more calories because it contains more protein and fat. One cup of buffalo milk contains 237 calories, while one cup of cow milk contains 148 calories.

4. Protein

Compared to cow milk, buffalo milk contains 10-11 percent protein. Due to the high amount of protein, buffalo milk is not recommended for small children and old people.

5. Cholesterol

The amount of cholesterol in these two types of milk is also different. Buffalo milk has low cholesterol content, hence it proves to be excellent for those who are suffering from PCOD, hypertension, kidney problems, and obesity.

Conclusion

Both types of milk are considered good for health and both have their health benefits. So what you want to drink depends on you. You just need to keep in mind that you drink milk daily. If you want a peaceful sleep at night then drink buffalo milk, it should give you good sleep. However, Buffalo milk is considered better for making khoya, curd, kheer, payasam, malai, kulfi, and ghee.

