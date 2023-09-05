Covid vaccination doesn't raise risk of heart attacks, claims study

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Covid-19 vaccination

COVID-19 vaccines, such as those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and others, underwent rigorous clinical trials and ongoing monitoring to assess their safety and efficacy. Now, a recent study claimed Covid-19 vaccination does not increase the risk of heart attack. Published in the journal PLOS ONE, the study is based on a retrospective analysis of the case history of 1,578 heart attack patients who were admitted to G B Pant hospital in Delhi between August 2021 and August 2022. According to the study, led by Dr Mohit Gupta, of the total patients, 1,086 (69%) were vaccinated while 492 subjects (31%) were unvaccinated.

The researchers found there was no clustering from heart attack post-vaccination. “A total of 185 (12%) of STEMIs — heart attack caused by partial or complete blockage of arteries supplying blood to the heart — occurred within 90-150 days of vaccination while 175 (11%) occurred between 150-270 days. Only 28 (2%) of AMI cases occurred within the first 30 days."

Some factors of consideration:

Vaccine Safety: COVID-19 vaccines underwent extensive clinical trials involving tens of thousands of participants to assess their safety and efficacy. The initial trials and real-world data did not indicate a significant increase in the risk of heart attacks or cardiovascular events associated with vaccination. Monitoring for Side Effects: Regulatory agencies and health organizations closely monitor vaccine safety through various surveillance systems. They continue to investigate and assess potential side effects, including any that may be linked to heart health. Myocarditis and Pericarditis: There have been reports of cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining around the heart) occurring after COVID-19 vaccination, particularly in younger individuals, such as adolescents and young adults. However, these cases are relatively rare, and the benefits of vaccination in preventing severe COVID-19 outweigh the risks, especially considering that myocarditis and pericarditis can also occur as a result of a COVID-19 infection. Risk Factors: It's essential to consider individual risk factors for heart-related issues. Some individuals may have pre-existing conditions or risk factors that increase their likelihood of experiencing cardiovascular events. In such cases, it's advisable to discuss vaccination and any potential concerns with a healthcare provider who can provide personalized guidance. Benefits of Vaccination: COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be highly effective in reducing the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. The risk of these severe outcomes from COVID-19 itself can be much higher than any potential risks associated with vaccination. Official Recommendations: It's crucial to follow the guidance and recommendations of public health authorities and regulatory agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), regarding COVID-19 vaccination. These agencies regularly update their guidance based on the latest scientific evidence.

Latest Health News