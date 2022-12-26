Covid BF.7 Variant Spread: Strengthen your immunity by adding THESE things to your diet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know which foods strengthen your immunity

Covid BF.7 Variant Spread: The danger of coronavirus infection is once again looming all over the world. The situation in China has worsened a lot and many cases of Covid's new variant BF.7 are now being detected in India as well. Before the situation gets worst, health experts and the government have been issuing guidelines to stay protected and contain the spread of the deadly virus. This virus first attacks the lungs and if not treated on time, it proves to be fatal. To keep your lungs strong, your immunity should be strong. Only strong immunity can save us from the coronavirus. Therefore, include the things in your diet which are effective in strengthening immunity and making the lungs strong. Here are the food that should be a part of your daily diet-

Orange and gooseberry (Amla)

Orange and amla are rich in vitamin C and are the best immunity-boosting fruits. You can add these citrus fruits in your diet by eating them as an evening snack. You can make amla juice and drink it or you can also eat its marmalade (murabba).

Spices like clove and turmeric

Many spices present in our kitchen help in fighting viruses. These include turmeric, asafoetida, cloves, black pepper and cinnamon. These spices have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which help strengthen immunity. You can consume these spices by adding them to milk or making a decoction of them.

Broccoli

Broccoli is not only great in taste but it is very beneficial for health. If you want to keep your lungs healthy, then definitely include broccoli in the diet. it is rich in anti-oxidants which are effective in keeping the lungs healthy. Along with this, stamina also increases by consuming it.

Fenugreek

Apart from enhancing the taste of food, fenugreek is beneficial for your lungs. Consuming fenugreek reduces the risk of infection in the lungs and it is also effective in taking out the phlegm accumulated in the chest. You can consume fenugreek by adding it to your tea daily.

Decoction of Ajwain

Ajwain is rich in antioxidant and antibacterial properties. Drinking its decoction can prove to be very beneficial for your health because it helps in making immunity strong. To make the decoction, add crushed ajwain seeds, basil leaves, black pepper, and garlic in a cup of water and cook it for some time. When it is cooked, add honey to it and drink it. Do not add honey to the decoction while making it. High heat destroys the medicinal properties of honey. Drink this decoction twice a day to get quick relief.

Dryfruits

Rich in vitamin E, protein and healthy fats, dry fruits can be eaten as a snack. Eating almonds, cashews, walnuts and raisins daily keeps the body energetic. Along with this, they also help in protecting you from diseases related to the lungs. You can eat them by adding them to cornflakes and sweet porridge.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

