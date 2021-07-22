Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DR.MARTAPEREZ COVID-19 Vaccination: All you need to know if you are pregnant

Recently, Covid vaccination drives have started for pregnant patients as well. While pregnant patients are not more prone to the Covid infection when compared to normal persons, it is well-known that if a pregnant woman catches the infection, her condition can deteriorate very fast. As there aren't many studies on the adverse effect of vaccines on pregnant women, one needs to be very careful.

Before taking the decision of taking the vaccine it is advisable that pregnant women should talk to their gynaecologist and take their opinion whether they should take their vaccine shot or not and if yes, then which vaccine. Make things clear with your doctor and then proceed on to book your slot.