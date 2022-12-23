COVID 19: Amid Omicron BF7 spread in India, should you take booster dose? Here's what doctor suggests

Follow us on Image Source : AP Should you get booster dose as covid cases rise? Find out

COVID 19 is spreading again in many countries around the world including India. New Omicron variant BF.7 has created an outcry in China. It is claimed that this variant can cause over one million deaths in China. Anticipating the outbreak of new variants, vigilance has increased in India. Along with the Central Government, the State Governments have also become alert. In view of the increasing cases of this infection, the Ministry of Health has issued new guidelines too. In the advisory issued, people have been asked not to go to crowded places. If you have to go to those places then do wear a mask. Along with this, it has also been recommended that those who have not got the booster dose, should get COVID vaccine as soon as possible. Sharing more on this, former director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, Dr. Randeep Guleria shared with India TV why booster dose is necessary to protect against this new variant of Corona.

Omicron BF7 in India's vs COVID cases in China

Dr. Randeep Guleria said, "The new variant of Corona BF7 has spread completely in China. Also, some of its symptoms have been found in India including in many countries of the world. But we should understand that the situation in India and China is very different. China had adopted zero covid policy, due to which whenever cases increased, they undergo lockdown and prevent the infection from spreading."

He said India's vaccine was better than China's. "There is no strong data about China's vaccine. If we look at these three things, our situation is very different from that of China. Not only was our vaccine good, but due to the natural remedy, the immunity of the people got stronger."

What is booster dose?

Dr. Randeep Guleria says, "The word booster is used for the vaccine given after the primary vaccine. When I tell many of my patients to get a booster dose, they say that now COVID is over, now what is the need for the vaccine? So I would like to tell everyone that the pandemic is not over yet. The virus has not gone anywhere. Its new variants are coming. We need to be careful with them. If we do not take precautions then very soon coronavirus will spread again. So People should get booster dose. There will be no side effects and it is completely safe. We are seeing what is the situation in China. Looking at this, we must get this dose done."

How does Booster Dose work?

The booster dose weakens the virus by strengthening the body's immune system. It can prove to be a boon for the elderly or people with weak immune systems.

Previous infection doesn't immune you from Omicron BF7

There is a possibility that people who have had COVID before may get infected again, said doctor Guleria. "Covid is not over yet. But our immunity is strong. There are antibodies in our body that will stop this virus from spreading. That's why you will not have to go to the hospital, nor will your oxygen level drop. But mild illness will remain in the body, due to which cases may increase. Along with this, the health of many people can also worsen. But last year in Delta Wave, we had seen that people's health had worsened and people were suffering from pneumonia. That will not happen this time, said Dr. Randeep Guleria.

