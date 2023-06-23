Consuming warm beverages to eating probiotics: Food habits that can help you stay fit during monsoon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Food habits that can help you stay fit during monsoon.

With the arrival of monsoon, comes the joy of enjoying hot pakoras and chai, but this doesn’t mean that you should forget about your health. It is essential to eat healthy and stay fit during the rainy season. This season brings with it many health issues like colds, flu, and allergies. Therefore, it is important to maintain healthy food habits during this season in order to stay fit and healthy.

The most important thing to keep in mind when it comes to food habits during the rainy season is to avoid eating oily and spicy food. These kinds of food contain a lot of fat and oil, which can increase the chances of developing health problems. It is also important to avoid eating street food during the monsoon as it contains a lot of germs and bacteria which can cause food poisoning. Furthermore, fried foods are not recommended as they are not easily digestible and can lead to weight gain. Now, here we have mentioned a few food habits which you can include in your lifestyle to stay fit during the rainy season.

Seasonal fruits and vegetables: It is important to include more fruits and vegetables in your diet during the rainy season. Fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins and minerals which help boost immunity and keep your body healthy. Fruits like oranges, apples, grapes, mangoes, etc., are particularly beneficial as they contain high levels of antioxidants which help reduce inflammation in the body. Similarly, dark leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, etc., should be included in your diet as they are packed with essential nutrients that help strengthen the immune system.

Hydration: Another important food habit that you should follow during the rainy season is to drink plenty of water. Water keeps our body hydrated and also, helps to flush out toxins from the body. It is also important to stay away from carbonated drinks as they contain a lot of sugar which can lead to weight gain. Herbal teas like ginger tea, tulsi tea, etc., are also very beneficial for health during this season as they contain lots of antioxidants which help fight colds and flu.

Warm beverages: Consume warm beverages like stew, soups, and herbal teas. These beverages help you to stay warm during the rainy season. Herbal teas, such as green tea and chamomile tea provide antioxidants and also, help to boost your immune system. Vegetable soups also help to keep your body nourished.

Probiotics: A healthy gut contributes to improving the overall well-being and the immunity system; thus, including probiotic-rich foods in your diet kefir, yoghurt, etc can be beneficial as probiotics help to support a healthy gut microbiome.

Garlic and onions: To stay away from respiratory infections, include garlic and onions in your meals as they contain antiviral and antibacterial properties. Including garlic and onions in your diet can also enhance the nutritional value of your meals.

Fibre-rich foods: Apart from avoiding oily and deep-fried food items, it is also important to include high-fibre foods in your diet like oats, chana dal, etc., as they help keep your digestive system healthy. You can also opt for healthier snacks like roasted nuts and seeds instead of unhealthy snacks like chips or fried samosas. Additionally, you can opt for homemade meals instead of eating out in order to ensure that you are eating healthy and nutritious food items.

Following these simple tips can ensure that you stay fit and healthy during the rainy season. So remember to eat healthy and nutritious meals and snacks and stay away from oily and spicy foods in order to maintain good health during this season.



