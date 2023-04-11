Coffee or Green Tea: Which is more beneficial for heart health and hypertension?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Coffee or Green Tea: Which is more beneficial?

Coffee

Coffee is a popular beverage that contains caffeine, a natural stimulant that is known to boost energy levels and improve alertness. Coffee has been linked to a reduced risk of various diseases, including Parkinson's disease, type 2 diabetes, and liver cancer. However, the relationship between coffee consumption and heart health is not as clear-cut.

Research suggests that moderate coffee consumption, which is typically defined as three to five cups per day, may have some beneficial effects on heart health. For example, a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that drinking four cups of coffee per day was associated with a 16% lower risk of heart disease. Additionally, coffee has been shown to improve blood pressure levels, which can help reduce the risk of hypertension.

On the other hand, excessive consumption of coffee, particularly if it is loaded with sugar and cream, can be detrimental to heart health. Too much caffeine can cause heart palpitations, anxiety, and insomnia. Moreover, high amounts of sugar and cream can increase the risk of weight gain and obesity, two major risk factors for heart disease.

Green Tea:

Millions of people globally relish green tea as a famous beverage. Green tea is rich in antioxidants called catechins, which are believed to have numerous health benefits. Studies suggest that green tea may have a protective effect against heart disease by reducing bad cholesterol levels and improving blood pressure.

One study published in the British Journal of Nutrition found that drinking green tea was associated with a 28% lower risk of heart disease. Additionally, green tea has been shown to improve endothelial function, which is the ability of the blood vessels to dilate and contract properly. This may aid in lowering the likelihood of hypertension and other ailments related to the heart and blood vessels.

However, it is worth noting that green tea also contains caffeine, although the amount is significantly lower than coffee. This means that excessive consumption of green tea can still cause some negative side effects, such as insomnia or anxiety. Moreover, green tea is not recommended for people who are taking certain medications, such as blood thinners, due to its ability to interfere with their effectiveness.

In general, it is important to maintain a balanced diet and lifestyle to keep your heart healthy.

