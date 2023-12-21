Childhood Asthma in Winters: 6 ways to manage seasonal triggers

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ways to manage childhood asthma.

Winter comes with joy as well as many health problems. During this season kids are at a higher risk of getting triggered by Asthma. The respiratory issue not only causes trouble for young kids but can cause a bigger challenge for their parents. Mothers should be careful during this chilly weather to safeguard their young ones from contagious diseases.

Some observations have been made about changes in the season, the count of allergens in the environment also spikes nearly 200 viruses in the air which are mostly responsible for getting kids under the weather. There are a few preventive measures by Dr Chandra Sekhar Singha, Consultant, MBBS, MD- Pediatrics, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, to be taken to promote respiratory wellness.

Embrace Vaccination: Vaccination is the first line of defence for everyone. Make sure that your little ones are vaccinated which can surely help to prevent many viruses in the air. Hygiene Heroes: To imbibe the quality of hand-washing can result in many advantages. Make your child learn all the good habits which include proper sneezing and coughing etiquette. Balanced Diet: Nourishment with a proper diet e.g. rich in fruits, veggies, and whole grains helps to boost the immune system. It is equally recommended for adequate sleep to recharge the Kids. Exposure to physical activity: To make a child more engaged towards physical activities like exercise, yoga, and dance can help to boost the overall well-being of the kid. Cover up, smartly: During the chilly winters, try to layer up with clothes smartly and don't forget to protect little ears, noses, and fingers. Medicinal Measures: To follow a prescribed medication during sickness is important. Mothers should be careful to understand the proper use of over-the-counter remedies for fever, cough and cold.

Remember, for any doubts always seek guidance or advice from a doctor regarding the management of the child's asthma.

