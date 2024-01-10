Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Few myths and facts about the disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Myths and facts about cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is a disease surrounded by myths that often contribute to misinformation and misconceptions. One widespread myth suggests that cervical cancer is not curable. However, according to Dr Meghal Sanghavi, Surgical Oncologist with Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai, the reality is far more optimistic – cervical cancer is not only curable but also preventable when detected early. Advanced screening methods can identify cervical cancer even in its pre-cancerous stages, underscoring the importance of regular screenings as a powerful tool for prevention and early intervention.

Another prevalent myth is the belief that cervical cancer is exclusive to individuals in low socio-economic populations. In contrast, cervical cancer can affect people across various demographics, including those with multiple sexual partners and individuals with compromised immune systems. Understanding that the risk extends beyond socio-economic boundaries is crucial for dispelling misconceptions and promoting broader awareness and prevention efforts.

A third myth revolves around the assumption that individuals vaccinated against cervical cancer are completely shielded from the disease and, therefore, do not require screening. While cervical cancer vaccines are highly effective, providing a substantial level of protection, they are not foolproof. It is essential to recognize that vaccination should not serve as a substitute for regular screening methods such as pap smears. The vaccine complements screening efforts, offering additional protection against cervical cancer but not guaranteeing absolute immunity.

In addressing these myths, it becomes clear that a multifaceted approach is necessary for effective cervical cancer prevention. Early detection through screening, irrespective of socio-economic status, is crucial. Additionally, education about the limitations of vaccines highlights the importance of combining vaccination with ongoing screening efforts. This comprehensive strategy empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their health, fostering a proactive approach to cervical cancer prevention.

In conclusion, by understanding that cervical cancer is both curable and preventable, occurs across diverse populations, and necessitates a combined approach of vaccination and screening, we can work towards a future where misconceptions no longer hinder effective prevention and control of this potentially life-threatening disease.

