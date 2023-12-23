Celine Dion suffers from Stiff-Person syndrome: Know causes, symptoms of the rare condition

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Celine Dion suffers from Stiff-Person syndrome

Famous singer Celine Dion of the Hollywood film 'Titanic' shared a very emotional video on Instagram. In which she talked openly about his health. Celine said that due to her deteriorating health, she has had to cancel and postpone many of her concerts. While addressing her millions of fans in her video, she said that she is struggling with Stiff Person Syndrome. It is a rare and incurable neurological disease, which causes muscle spasms that debilitate the person.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

According to the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation, this disorder affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord. The disease can leave patients disabled, dependent on a wheelchair, or completely bedridden, making it difficult for them to function and unable to care for themselves. This neurological disease exhibits autoimmune signs, characterized by increased stiffness, debilitating pain, chronic restlessness, and muscle spasms. The muscle spasm becomes so severe that it can dislocate joints and even break bones.

This disease is also called Human Statue Disease or Tin-Man Disease. Sometimes such seizures occur in which you are not able to make even normal movements. When the convulsions occur suddenly and without warning throughout the body, the patient freezes from top to bottom. Doctors believe that severe stress and emotional trauma, which occurs due to the passing of a close one, can be a major cause of the disease.

Also Read: Why cases of death due to heart attacks is higher in winter as compared to any time of the year? Know details

What are the symptoms of Stiff Person Syndrome?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the muscles of your torso and abdomen are usually affected first. Initially, muscle stiffness comes and goes, but then this stiffness becomes permanent. With time the muscles of the legs become stiff, after which the muscles of the hands and face also start stiffening. In its treatment, efforts are made to reduce the symptoms, so that the patient's movement improves and he gets relief.

In Stiff Person Syndrome, it becomes difficult for the patient to move from one place and the muscles become stiff. Due to which complications arise:

Restlessness and tension Severe muscle stiffness can lead to dislocated joints or broken bones. Patients often fall Sweat excessively

Latest Health News