Boiled egg diet for weight loss: Know about its Benefits and side-effects

Keeping your weight under control is the biggest challenge. If you lose weight, you have to face weakness. At the same time, if there is excess weight, then obesity takes over and obesity brings with itself many diseases like BP, sugar, and heart disease. To avoid all these diseases, it is important to exercise regularly. Along with this, nutritious foods should be consumed. Regarding eating habits, a balanced diet plan can be followed. So today we will discuss the Boiled Egg Diet for weight loss.

How does a boiled egg diet help in losing weight?

The benefits of eating boiled eggs are that after eating them, the stomach remains full for a long time. For this reason, the person does not eat frequently and this can help in losing weight. Apart from this, an abundant amount of protein is also found in eggs, which can help in reducing weight by controlling appetite. Keep in mind that it is not necessary that eating only eggs helps in losing weight, but including other essential foods in the right and appropriate quantity in the diet along with eggs can be beneficial in weight control. Apart from reducing weight, the benefits of boiled eggs can also be useful for health in many other ways.

Why is a boiled egg diet beneficial?

control high blood pressure: Stress is considered a major reason behind high blood pressure. In such a situation, the benefits of boiled eggs can help in controlling high blood pressure caused by stress. Eggs also have antihypertensive properties, which can help control blood pressure. Both these facts are confirmed by research papers published by NCBI.

Reduce oxidative stress: Oxidative stress can cause many types of diseases in the body. Therefore, it is essential to include effective antioxidants in the diet. For this purpose, including boiled eggs in the diet can be beneficial. Eggs contain proteins like ovalbumin and ovotransferrin, which can act as effective antioxidants. Additionally, other minerals present in eggs like Vitamin-A, Vitamin-E, and Selenium are also rich in antioxidant properties, which can prove helpful in protecting the body from oxidative stress.

beneficial for hair: Hair requires certain nutrients, which prevent them from falling and can help keep them healthy. In such a situation, eggs can be used for hair. Amino acids are found in eggs, which can help in making hair thick. Minerals like Vitamin-D3, Folate, Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin-B5), and Selenium are found in eggs, which can be beneficial for falling hair. It can also help in keeping them healthy.

Remove swelling from the body: There can be many reasons for swelling in the body, such as infection tissue injury, etc. Heart disease and type 2 diabetes can also cause swelling in the body. In many such cases, the benefits of boiled eggs can help in reducing this inflammation. The lutein and zeaxanthin (a type of vitamin A compound) found in it act as effective anti-inflammatory agents. Also, anti-inflammatory properties are found in the protein present in eggs, which can help in reducing inflammation in the body.

beneficial for bones: To keep bones healthy, along with exercise, some nutrients are also necessary. Various types of minerals are found in eggs, which can help in keeping bones strong. According to research published on the website of NCBI (National Center of Biotechnology Information), amino acids, protein, vitamin D, and zinc present in eggs can help strengthen bones.

Along with the benefits of boiled eggs, there may also be some disadvantages, so keep some things in mind before consuming it. Cholesterol and saturated fat are found in eggs. Because of this, excessive consumption of eggs can increase the level of bad cholesterol in the body. Due to this, heart disease problems may occur. Keep in mind that some pro-inflammatory properties are also found in eggs, which can increase inflammation. Therefore, please consult a doctor once before consuming them to reduce inflammation.

