Benefits of dry dates: Controlling BP to improving digestion, know how chuhara can help in winters

Benefits of dry dates: In winter, you must have seen people consuming dry fruits like cashews, pistachios, almonds and walnuts. But not many know that consuming dry dates or chuhara in this season is more beneficial than other dry fruits. Health experts suggest that eating only two dates daily in winter keeps us healthy. In fact, it is even more beneficial of eaten with milk. Check out the benefits of dry dates here:

Keeps blood pressure under control

Doctors say that dry dates are effective in controlling blood pressure. Take out the kernels of two or three dates and boil them in milk. Consume this milk in the morning with breakfast or before sleeping at night. Your blood pressure will be under control.

Improves digestion

Our digestion system becomes very slow during the winter season. As a result, after meals people suffer from problems of acidity and heartburn. Eating dry dates will help with digestion.

Builds immunity

Dates are also considered very good for our immune system. Boil two dates in milk and drink it regularly. It will improve your immunity and safeguard you from various seasonal diseases.

Cough and cold

As the temperatures change, the problem of cough and cold becomes common. Gradually, other symptoms like headache, fever and weakness also arise. Health experts say that eating dates keep our body warm and thus these common problems stay at bay.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

