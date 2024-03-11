5 essential tips for women's heart health post menopause

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips for women's heart health post-menopause.

After menopause, women experience changes in estrogen levels that can affect their heart's health. Estrogen plays a protective role in maintaining healthy blood vessels and cholesterol levels. As women age, their risk factors for heart disease may increase, such as being overweight or having high blood pressure. Here are some specific considerations for women's heart health post-menopause as per Dr Mukti Harne Paithankar, Consultant - OBGY, Infertility Specialist and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Gurugram:

Cholesterol Management: After menopause, women's LDL (bad) cholesterol levels tend to increase, while HDL (good) cholesterol levels may decrease. Adopting a heart-healthy diet low in saturated and trans fats, along with regular exercise, can help manage cholesterol levels. Blood Pressure Control: Post-menopausal women are at increased risk of developing high blood pressure. Monitoring blood pressure regularly and following lifestyle modifications or medication prescribed by a healthcare provider can help maintain optimal blood pressure levels. Diabetes Prevention: Women post-menopause have a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, which is a risk factor for heart disease. Maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity, and consuming a balanced diet can help prevent or manage diabetes. Regular Screening: Women should undergo regular health screenings for heart disease risk factors such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar levels. Additionally, diagnostic tests like electrocardiograms (ECGs) or stress tests may be recommended based on individual risk factors and symptoms. Lifestyle Modifications: Adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle, including maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking, limiting alcohol intake, managing stress, and getting adequate sleep, can all contribute to better heart health post-menopause.

Hormone therapy may also be recommended for some women to help manage symptoms of menopause and potentially reduce the risk of heart disease. Women need to be proactive in taking care of their heart health post menopause as it can greatly impact their overall quality of life and longevity.

