5 Best refreshing summer smoothies for quick weight loss

As summer approaches, we tend to eat less and drink more due to the intense heat and humidity. It is one of the factors that contribute to the reputation of summer as the "apt" time for weight loss. We realise that it is time to tuck into those cooled and delectable drinks and smoothies that can aid in the weight loss process because of the fragile link between summer and weight loss.

Here are 5 smoothies that will help you in weight loss this summer

Green Smoothie

The evergreen classic smoothie is known to help in weight loss and keeps the body cool and hydrated. All you need to do is chop some cucumber and blend it with water and mint leaves to get this quick and refreshing smoothie. This drink helps in detoxification and keeps your body cool during the summer.

Pina Colada Smoothie

If you are ever feeling like a “smoothie slump” then the Pina Colada smoothie is the one to go on. For the recipe, you will require frozen pineapple chunks, coconut milk (mix well after opening the can), shredded coconut and ice cubes. Put the ingredients in a blender and you go!

Melon and Kiwi Smoothie

The melon is a popular summer delicacy in India since it is sweet, pulpy, and delicious! You can simply make a refreshing drink that can be had for breakfast or as a sweet treat in the middle of the day by blending melons with additional fruits. This smoothie helps you in healthy weight loss and keeps your body cool.

Chia and Almond Milk Smoothie

Chia seeds promote weight loss and can protect you from cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Almond milk is loaded with nutrients and is the best substitute for dairy or soy milk. It aids weight loss, boosts muscle power, and improves bone, heart, skin, and eye health.

Orange, Lemon and Flax Seeds Smoothie

Oranges are a great source of vitamin C that helps to detoxify your body, protect you from heart disease, and fight cancer. Flax seeds are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) protect against myocardial infarctions, reduce bad cholesterol, and prevent stroke.

