5 Adverse effects of drinking chilled water during this hot season of the year!

Summers have already started, and people have also started to fill their water bottles with cold water to quench their thirst. The summer heat leads to severe raising body temperature because of which people generally do not like to gulp normal temperature water. Instead, they go for chilled water available in refrigerators or water coolers to hydrate themselves sufficiently. But do you know that chilled water harms our health in the long run?

Affects the digestion

Well, our normal body temperature is around 37 degrees celsius, and if we drink chilled water then the body has to work a lot harder to digest the food. It is said that cold water contracts the stomach, making it harder to digest food after a meal. Also, according to a 2012 study published by the National Library of Medicine, the body’s ability to pass food through the oesophagus gets worse when one drinks cold water with a meal, and the pain related to this medical condition is called achalasia.

Not good after the workout

It is generally advised by the trainers that one should not drink chilled water after their workout sessions. As at that time one’s body is already warmed up and adding cold water to a high temperature can take a toll on the health. The body also finds it difficult to absorb cold water after working out. It may lead to chronic stomach pain.

Decreases the heart rate

Drinking chilled water can decrease the heart rate of one’s body. It is being said that once you drink the cold water, it will stimulate the vagus nerve which controls the involuntary function of the body. As the vagus nerve is affected by the low temperature of the water, the heart rate eventually slows down.

Constipation

When you drink chilled water, the intestines contract and the food solidifies and gets hard before passing through the body. which is one of the major causes of constipation All this happens because of cold water.

Fat Breakdown

It is advised not to drink cold water right after your meal, as the coldness of the water solidifies the food. This stops the food from breaking down and the fats which are present inside the food take time to break down and get accumulated. That’s why it is advised to have normal temperature water, that too 30 minutes later your meal.

