Woman accused of ferrying arms to take revenge for post-Godhra riots arrested by Gujarat ATS after 18 years

A 52-year-old woman who allegedly transported arms meant to be used for avenging the 2002 post-Godhra riots was arrested by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) after 18 years, an official said on Thursday (January 25). The ATS nabbed the person, identified as Anjum Qureshi alias Anjum Kanpuri, from a house in the Vatva area in Ahmedabad on January 23 after getting a tip off about her exact location, a release said.

The ATS said that Qureshi was booked under provisions of the Arms Act in 2005 and was remanded in police custody for three days.

"To avenge the 2002 post-Godhra riots, three men from the city, Waris Pathan, Naseem Pathan and Nadir Khan Pathan decided to buy arms and ammunition by collecting funds. They collected Rs 50,000 from people in 2005 and gave it to one Ghulam Rabbani Shaikh to buy guns and cartridges from Uttar Pradesh," the release said.

All four people were arrested at the time and 10 country-made guns as well as an equal number of cartridges were seized from them, it added.

"Their interrogation revealed that one Feroze Kanpuri and his wife Anjum Kanpuri were also involved in the crime. As directed by Ghulam, they had gone to Dahod in their vehicle and collected some of the arms and delivered them to Waris in Ahmedabad," it said.

Feroze Kanpuri continues to be on the run, as per the Gujarat ATS.



