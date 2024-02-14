Who is Govind Dholakia, BJP Rajya Sabha nominee from Gujarat who gave Rs 11 crore for Ram temple construction?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Diamond trader Govind Dholakia

Rajya Sabha election: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Govind Dholakia, the founder chairman of the renowned Surat-based Shree Ramkrishna Export (SRK), for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat. Dholakia's nomination is a historic moment, as it marks the first time the diamond industry in Surat has gained representation in the Upper House of parliament.

The wealthy diamond tycoon, who emerged from extreme poverty to achieve success, expressed his happiness over the development.

On being nominated for the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, the diamond tycoon said, "Being from a farmer family, my journey towards being a businessman has been rather happy. I got to know about my nomination only four hours ago. BJP leadership definitely must have put in thought before finalising my name."

Who is Govind Dholakia?

Govind Dholakia is the founder and chairman of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Private Limited, a Surat-based diamond manufacturing and exporting company.

Dholakia's path from modest beginnings to becoming a leader in the diamond trade is truly inspiring. Born on November 7, 1947, in the remote village of Dudhala, Gujarat, Dholakia faced challenges and demonstrated resilience from an early age. At just 17, he left his village for Surat, renowned as India's diamond hub, seeking opportunities for a brighter future. Guided by determination, Dholakia started his career as a diamond cutter and polisher.

He is known for his humanitarian activities. Dholakia is a highly respected diamantaire and philanthropist. He is a first-generation entrepreneur who has made his industry and country proud with a globally renowned diamond crafting and exports enterprise.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dholakia is the only Indian to be recognised with the ‘Leadership Award’ by US Green Building Council (USGBC) amongst 100s of other awards. With his leadership, SRK has evolved since its inception in 1970- from having a revenue of Rs 50 crores to now being a 5000+ member strong innovation-led company with total revenue of USD 1.8 billion and committed to uphold sustainable practices during all the stages of diamond crafting processes.

He is also a noted public speaker and philanthropist.

"Shri Govindkaka is a thought leader for the diamond industry and the youth. Inspired by his avst experience, he is frequently invited by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Delhi, National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR)- Vadodara, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM)- Pune, MIT Pune, RNS Institute of Technology-Bengaluru, amongst various other universities as a guest speaker," his LinkedIn profile reads.

Following the principle of ‘Giving Back to the Society’ he founded SRK Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF) in the year 2014 to lead initiatives in Education, Healthcare and Agriculture amongst other Social Engagements. He is associated with over 30 educational, medical and social trusts in various capacities.

In 2021, Dholakia made a contribution of Rs 11 crore for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He has been associated with the RSS for years.

Also Read: Praful Patel declared Ajit Pawar-led NCP candidate for Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra

Also Read: Rajya Sabha polls: BJP fields JP Nadda from Gujarat, Ashok Chavan in Maharashtra