BJP president JP Nadda and Congress turncoat who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday are the party's pick for Gujarat and Maharashtra respectively for the Rajya Sabha elections on February 27.

Along with the party president, Govindbhai Dholakia, Mayankbhai Nayak, Dr. Jashvantsinh Salamsinh Parmar are the other candidates for Rajya Sabha elections. For Maharashtra, BJP has picked Ashok Chavan, Medha Kulkarni and Dr. Ajit Gopchhade.

More details awaited